Just 15 miles shy of the Ohio border by air, spotted lanternflies were detected at Norfolk Southern’s Conway Rail Yard in western Pennsylvania in late 2019.



As of May, when the young insects, or nymphs, emerge from egg masses, crews returned to Allegheny County near the Pitcairn Rail Yard and to the Conway site in Beaver County to re-survey the areas where they found bugs. They discovered another infestation.



"The teams found insects, indicating previously undiscovered egg masses. The area was treated again," said Shannon Powers, a press secretary with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.



The nymphs crawl up and down trees to feed each day, and crews control the spread by banding the trees with an adhesive trap. Left unchecked, the bugs destroy crops and trees, posing a challenge to both farmers and foresters.



The insects are known to feed on almonds, apples, blueberries, cherries, peaches, grapes and hops, as well as hardwoods such as oak, walnut and poplar, among others, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



Between habitat changes caused by climate change and increased global shipping, researchers anticipate that once the bug reaches Ohio, which seems inevitable, it will thrive here.



Infestations also are anticipated in Indiana and Illinois as well as in New England and the mid-Atlantic and Pacific coastal states, according to experts.



Spotted lanternflies, native to China, Bangladesh and Vietnam and known for their hitchhiking ability, invaded Pennsylvania, Ohio’s neighbor to the east, in 2014. Despite Pennsylvania’s best efforts to stomp out the bug, it has continued to spread.



Near Ohio’s border, "the teams placed bands around trees in the area to determine whether any nymphs had hatched," said Powers, who also noted that different traps, called circle traps, were developed for use this season. The new traps don’t use sticky bands to catch the bugs but instead use a plastic-coated insect screen.



"It is basically a tunnel that spotted lanternflies walk into. When they move upward in the trap, they end up in a dead-end collection container, where they die," according to Penn State Extension.



"Circle traps are an improvement over sticky bands and are more effective in catching adult insects without catching unintended small animals and birds," Powers said.



The teams also have been working to remove Tree of Heaven plants, an invasive species from Asia that the spotted lanternflies use for their home.



The female trees have been removed by crews, and workers treated remaining trees with insecticide, sticky bands and circle traps. Traps will be left in place throughout the season and teams will continue to follow up on new reports of the insect, Powers said.



To date, none of the bugs have been confirmed in Ohio, according to the state Department of Agriculture. But experts say it’s only a matter of time before that happens.



"In addition to soliciting help from the public and industry, we continue to conduct formal trapping and visual surveys for spotted lanternflies utilizing staff," Ohio Plant Health Chief Dan Kenny said in a statement. "Our goal with spotted lanternflies, in general terms, is early detection and rapid response to protect our growers and natural areas."



There’s reason for concern. Spotted lanternflies annihilate plants and trees by feeding on their sap. They produce a substance that they shoot out with the precision of a water gun. The substance blankets the leaves of plants and blocks photosynthesis. It also facilitates the growth of mold, which leads to rot.



Humans are to blame for the spread of the bugs, which hitch rides on cars, trucks and railcars.



The insects are approximately 1 inch long and a half-inch wide at rest, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The front wing is gray with black spots and the wing tips are reticulated black blocks outlined in gray. The hind wings have contrasting patches of red and black with a white band. The legs and head are black; the abdomen is yellow with broad black bands. Immature insects are black with white spots and develop red patches as they grow.



The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people to report any signs of the insect.



Pennsylvania has a robust public information campaign to alert residents and truckers entering the state to check their vehicles for the bugs. They even go one step further by asking residents to not only report sightings but, "What else? Kill it! Squash it, smash it — just get rid of it. In the fall, these bugs will lay egg masses with 30-50 eggs each. These are called bad bugs for a reason; don’t let them take over your county next."



When asked whether Ohio has plans for a more aggressive campaign, Kenny said, "We've modeled our response plans off of those in other states including Pennsylvania, but we need to remain nimble and have the ability to scale plans to match available resources and realities on the ground, i.e., where an infestation might be located, how large is the area, how many sites, etc." he said. "We know that detecting an infestation early in its development is the key to successful control."



Anyone who suspects they have seen lanternflies should call the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6400, by email at plantpest@agri.ohio.gov or or fill out a from online at on the agency’s website.



bburger@dispatch.com



@ByBethBurger