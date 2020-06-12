WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — John W. and Sharon S. Wertz to Scott Barnes. 19 E. Church St., $99,000.



Vicky L. Olis to Sarah H. Kolacz and Tristan A. Ramseyer, 4 W. Church St., $148,000.



Pine Forest Properties Llc. to Thomas A. and Laura E. Martin, 318 Main St., $119,000.



Canaan Township — Cody W. and Samantha G. Dudte to Debra L. Shaffer, 207 S. Crestview Drive, $215,000.



Chester Township — Chad W. Laubenthal to Jason and Deseree Metrik, 9555 Van Zile, $188,000.



Chippewa Township — Thomas J. and Linda C. Hegarty to Tyler and Makenzie Thacker, 12052 Vince Drive, $147,000.



Bradley N. Lindeman to Brian J. Myher, Warwick Road, $32,000.



Philip M. and Andrea Severyn to Jaimy Garrett, 55 Ridge Top Circle, $222,000.



Clinton Township — Mark W. and Joann Schlabach to Trevor D. Baker, 9555 Schaaf Road, $291,000.



SA Miller Holdings Llc. to Rickie L. and Diana L. Fortune, 250 W. South St., $84,00.



Congress Township — Jesse A. and Emily J. Rose to Travis Felter, 3 Holli Court, $154,000.



East Union Township — J. Gerber Enterprises Llc. to Ronald P. Amstutz, 3621 S. Kansas Road, $105,000.



Reuben P. Miller to Steven M. Hochstetler, 10342 Dover Road, $136,000.



Anthony E. and Edna A. Weaver to Robert L. and Elsie J. Schlabach and Barbara L. Schlabach, 5534 Criswell Road, $450,000.



Christopher D. and Kerri R. Hardman to Marcus V. and Megan C. Stebelton, 6470 Chestnut Ridge Drive, $270,000.



Kimberly A. Griffin to James R. and Mary Frances Blamble, to-trustees, 6309 Secrest Road, $404,600.



Alison C. Butzer to Benjamin C. Firebaugh, 47 Mayer St., Unit 302, $83,900.



Dennis J. and Dorothy A. Amily to Susan L. Kirksey, 139 Spring Run Drive, $208,000.



Green Township — Robert L. and Lynnette A. Saurers to Eric W. and Ruth Gable, 6293 Egypt Road, Rear, $245,000.



Marcus V. and Megan C. Stebelton to Justin T. and Carrie M. Raber, 7227 Akron Road, $164,900.



MD Custom Builders Ltd. to Luthsaphone and Tengone Chanthaseng, 2344 Deer Creek Circle, $323,000.



Milton Township — Kenneth M. Gray to Spencer R. Fagan, 13876 Kauffman Ave., $105,000.



Dana A. Messenger to David M. Jones, 9504 Blough Road, $55,000.



Plain Township — Glenn A. and Scott A. Firebaugh to Taylor K. Drouhard, 3534 S. Elyria Road, $169,950.



Rittman — Avelino G. and Maria E. Boluman, trustees to Craig Powell, 271 Sterling Ave., $105,000.



Isom B. Noble Jr. to Hershel H. Jr. and Theresa Kerley, 21 S. Main St., $60,000.



Daniel and Jennifer Hartzler to Troy D. and Heather D. Hartzler, 67 Medina St., $55,000.



DC Apartments Llc. to Nicole Pitingoro, 146 Home St., $119,000.



Michael A. and Melody C. Morgan to Gretchen E. Dixon, 100 Joshua Drive, $219,900.



Gilbert Plaza Llc. to NVR Inc., a Virginia Corporation Dba Ryan Homes, Oliver Way, $42,500.



NVR Inc., a Virginia Corporation Dba Ryan Homes to Harry E. Jr. and Frances P. Green, 513 Oliver Way, $235,600.



Salt Creek Township — Bruce and Sarah Dyck to Thomas A. and Janice M. Troyer, 10741 Criswell Road, $60,000.



Sugar Creek Township — Stefano P. Marcuard and Karen L. Shaw, trustees to Larry D. and Beverly J. Neuenschwander, 114 Heritage Green Lane, $170,000.



Glean Consolidated Llc. to Rachel Geiser, 3719 Zuercher Road, $140,000.



Eric R. Fredrickson to Matthew D. and Rashelle L. Ratliff, 314 Edgewood Drive, $269,900.



Wayne Township — Landmark 4 Llc. to Rogue Investments Group Llc., 6420 Honeytown Road, $245,000.



Sara J. Miller to Henley Sarah Henley, 863 W. Highland Ave., $130,000.



Mark A. Hill to Andrew H. Boecker and Morgan L. Marley, 8114 Cleveland Road, $139,000.



Kayla E. Roby to Michele R. Miller, 208 Hillcrest Drive, $132,500.



Amy L. Moore and Shawne A. Paysons to Elizabeth L. Hackett and Paul Tucker, 1654 Westwood Circle, $135,000.



Wooster — Daniel J. and Julia N. Workman to Spencer Hodges, 531 N. Grant St., $40,405.



Dorothy Crystal to Beth A. Lowenstern, 637 McKinley St., $62,947.



Diane M. Chirdon to Jillian R. Fisher and Jarrod N. Pape, 1554 Wildwood Drive, $278,900.



Philip Ebersole, trustee to Caskey Kenneth D. and Joann M. Caskey, 3059 Bayberry Cove, $175,000.



Nathaniel T. and Rachel N. Addington to Janie E. Grosjean, 220 Kinney St., $210,000.



Anthony P. Grifo Jr. aka Anthony P. Myers to Mary Lee, trustee 1805 Woodcrest Drive, $129,900.



Emily R. Seling to Swigart Kent, 2617 Windsor Ave., $145,000.



Cynthia S. Metsker to Lehler Properties Llc., 2558 Montclair Ave., $145,000.



Phillip Gibson and Rebecca Lances to Phillip Gibson, 1037 Northview Drive, $48,000.



ERG to Thomas J. and Sarah M. Doohan, 1539 Saunders Drive, $175,000.



Leslie J. Breeden, trustee to Katherine J. Moser, 732 Beechwood Ave., $28,000.



Wooster Township — Donald L. and Jeffery T. Shank, successor co-trustees, to Stephanie C. and Shane Lemon, 2760 S. Smyser Road, $100,000.



HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Edward J. Wilkins to Lucene J. Stover, 5547 Rhine Road, $144,999



James M. and Norma Troyer to Dwayne A. and Kathy D. Miller, 5763 Township Road 351, $635,000.



Paul and Susie Kline Group to Heritage Group Holdings, 5025 Township Road 369, $250,000.



Paul J. and Verba M. Yoder to Firman D. and Carolyn M. Troyer, 4438 Township Road 371, $325,000.



Leon J. and Hannah J. Miller to Jonas J. and Martha Miller, 02 acres, state Route 557, $200.



Clark Township — David M. and Rachel W. Yoder to Mose D. and Laura A. Yoder, 13.85 acres, Township Road 152, $159,252.



Reuben D. and Leanna R. Erb to Linda J. Miller, 7.18 acres, Township Road 175, $182,962.



Hardy Township — Merle D. and Lillian Miller to John and Arlene Yoder, 12.5 acres, County Road 203, $437,325.



Chris J. and Mary P. Miller to Joseph J. Miller and Linda Hochstetler, 0.97 acres, sate Route 241, $7,000.



Knox Township — Bryon J. Miller to David E. and Ruth Ann Yoder, 6341 State Route 514, $107,000.



Sandra and Robert Meadows to Paul E. and Jessica G. Berrick, Ridgeview Drive, Lot 82, $15,000.



Ronald P. and Aleta K. Powers to Steven G. Kshywonis, Lots 461-462, Delaware Lookout, $8,200



Mechanic Township — Troyer Property Management to Paul A. and Barbara A. Miller, Geneva Drive, Lot 370, $2,700.



Daniel G. and Lisa M. Fousek to Benjamin and Holy Wanchick, Lot 853 W. Buckhorn Drive, $19,500.



Millersburg Village — Holmes County Habitat for Humanity to Kyle and Brianna Maurer, Liberty Street, Lot 370, $114,182.19.



Lehler Properties to Annie E. Boyd, 218 S. Crawford, $42,000.



Sheila Norris Hanna to Larry and Eva Gingerich, 272 S. Clay St., $231,500.



Monroe Township — Brandon Schmucker to Derek C. and Lori B. Miller, 16.60 acres, state Route 39, $167,000.



Richard Loxterman to Loxterman Brothers, 4553 County Road 400, $90,060.



Paint Township — John R. and Esther A. Schlabach to Nova Lands Llc., 2.97 acres, state Route 241, $120,000.



Prairie Township — Roy and Barbera Miller to Holmes Wayne Electric Cooperative, 7.68 acres, County Road 245, $100,000.



Ripley Township — Paul J. and Savannah H. Miller and John C. Miller to Luke Allen and Elaine Schlabach, 25.7 acres, County Road 329, $39,000..



Paul J. and Savannah H. Miller and John C. Miller to Nathan D. and Mary E. Miller, 2.47 acres, County Road 329, $11,000.



Lindsay Alan and Karen Sprang to Christopher A. Sprang, 7238 Township Road 518, $250,000.



Walnut Creek Township — Mark D. and Ruth S. Miller to Jerry D. and Gloria R. Miller, 3421 County Road 168, $350,000.