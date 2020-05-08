City of Ashland



172 Lincoln Ave. Ashland; Weaver Management Properties, LLC to JoAnne Fyffe; $84,900.



1700 Orange Road, Ashland; Takedown Enforcement Products, LLC to Jeffrey A. Zuhlsdorf; 0.089 acres; $72,500.



1160 Rook Drive, Ashland; Michael N. Sladky to Flory Mauriocourt and Jeanne M. Mauriocourt; $165,000.



292 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Mike Nelson and Parker Joe Nelson to Stefanie Taylor Fockler; $112,000.



253 Sherman Ave., Ashland; Eliza D. Jenkins to Jason P. Ladwig and Barb Ladwig; $62,000.



1038 Oakhill Circle, Ashland; Herbert Guenther to Kyle Klingler and Elizabeth Klingler; $230,000.



126 and 128 E. Walnut St., Ashland; Lee A. Schlingman to Alexander Investments, LLC; $70,000.



Jackson Township



Unit 3, Lot 74 Cinnamon Drive, West Salem; Dawn L. Williams and Gregory L. Williams to Tyler Lee Taylor; $3,200.



Loudonville



200 School Drive, Loudonville; Jessica M. Cates to James W. and Pamela J. Porter; 0.87 acres; $84,000.



Milton Township



3.522 acres on County Road 1353, Ashland; Susanna L. Goschinski (trustee) to Mark S. Smith and Maureen R. Smith; 3.522 acres; $30,000.



Montgomery Township



Vacant lot County Road 655, Ashland; Larry A. Donelson and Ruth Ann Donelson (trustees) to Greg McNaull Real Estate, LLC; 24.877 acres; $104,483.40.



1164 US 250, Ashland; Timothy S. Pollard to City of Ashland; $25,640.



Perry Township



35 County Road 1100, West Salem; Nathan A. Workman and Kinsey M. Workman to Benjamin M. Kunkel and Renee C. Kunkel; 9.838 acres; $323,000.



Sullivan Township



306 County Road 40, Sullivan; Rosemary Pabin to Lewis Szanyi III; 5.094 acres; $370,000.