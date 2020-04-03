WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Douglas P. Thompson to Benjamin and Casey McGrew, 2375 Wayne St., $175,000.



Michael and Deborah Ridenbaugh to Kimberly Koczur, 14500 Fosnight Road, $132,000.



ROR Llc. etal to Xeldam Llc., 1402 Main St., $386,030.



Canaan Township — Rosalie Johnston to Keith and Regina Winkler, 4507 E. Steiner Road, $180,000.



Chester Township — Douglas and Mary Myers to Joshua and Rosanna Halvorsen, 2709 Firestone Road, $156,000.



Dennis Carson to Dustin Geitgey, 1391 N. Smyser Road, $205,000.



Chippewa Township — Antoinette Barna to Clyde and Andrea Steiner 11767 Clinton Road, $174,500.



Robert C. Jr. and Janet Marshall to Bradley and Melissa Munger, 304 N. Portage St., $60,000.



Emil Zelei to Madeline and Charles Morris, 12133 Rogues Hollow Road, $158,000.



Kenneth and Patricia Sumner to Roccobella Design Llc., 573 Portage St., $47,500



Chippewa Development Company Inc. to Weaver Custom Homes Inc., Hidden Pond Drive, $52,000.



Clinton Township — Branton and Kayla Duncan to Marcus Conway, 348 E. Jones St., $135,000.



Congress Township — Buddy and Patricia Vaughan to Daniel Pierce, 11964 Elyria Road, $229,500,



East Union Township — Dustin Miller to Galen Detweiler, 7286 Miller St., $117,500.



C 2 Renovations Llc. to Bethany Heiby, 8806 E. Lincoln Way, $112,000.



Dennis and Sarah Mast to Kevin Wengerd, 8522 Dover Road, $220,000.



Heartland Housing Group Llc., to Safe And Secure Rentals Llc., 149 Partridge St., $98,000.



Franklin Township — Mark and Michelle Weaver to Seton Troyer, Moreland Road, $26,815.



Baer Leland and Evie Baer to Branton and Kayla Duncan, 1782 Tolbert Road, $229,900.



Lia Crites, trustee to James and Debra Slaby, 3625 Johnny Appleseed Drive, $355,000.



Kerri Horst to Stephen and Cheyenne Miller, 800 E. Messner Road, $165,000.



Green Township — Harold Waldron to OrrWayne Llc., 10400 Beech Drive, $117,500.



P. David and Melissa Schrock to Jason and Lauren Murvine, $250,000.



Ryan Kauffman to Nathan Fisher, 408 N. Summit St., $130,000.



Milton Township — Patricia Farber to Keith Ramsier, 7141 Atlantic Ave., $87,500.



Samuel Hilty, trustee to Daniel and Ashley Hilty, Blough Road, $41,000.



Orrville — Michael and Ginger Preston to Nicholas and Shannon Smith, 227 Westwood Ave., $110,000.



John Dalessandro to Ally Monheim, 1954 Meadow Lane, $162,000.



Lawrence and Norma Marthey to David and Barbara Bupp, 425 Jerome Drive, $199,000.



McConkey Properties Llc., to Charleen Riffle, 811 Lee Drive, $135,000.



Charleen Riffle to Lawrence and Norma Marthey 1825 W. Paradise Road, $140,000.



David and Barbara Bupp to Brian Kiko, 2008 Lakeview Drive, $229,000.



USA Homeownership Foundation Inc. to Matt and Miriam Cannon, 514 Cleveland Ave., $36,000.



Cynthia Dempsey, Bradley Hoover and Jennifer Hostetler to Lon and Jody Smith, 311 W. Paradise St., $82,000.



Rittman — Vern and Deanna Lanz to Thomas and Elaine Hill, 60 Pleasant View Drive, $205,000.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Chad Cunard, 44 Salt Court, $11,000.



Thomas and Elaine Hill to Justin and Courtney Luginbuhl, 317 Rufener St., $150,000.



Moine Enterprises Llc., to Rebecca and Blake Adams, 48 Medina St., $98,500.



NVR Inc., a Virginia Corporation Dba Ryan Homes to Bret and Ashly Miller, Oliver Way, $271,545.



Salt Creek Township — Roman Yutzy to Barbara Yutzy, 239 Jones Circle, $42,280.



Sugarcreek Township — Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc. to Carmen Rivas, 687 Wadsworth Road, $184,350.



Aaron Yoder to Martin Yoder, $152,000.



Jeanne Blosser to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Peter Kiko Ira, 101 Lincoln View Drive, $65,000.



Mary Blosser, to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Peter Kiko Ira, 107 Lincoln View Drive, $40,000.



Badoja Farm Inc. to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Peter Kiko Ira, 103 Lincoln View Drive, $45,000.



Gordon and Lorene Amstutz to Chad Lehman, 251 High St., $42,000.



Richard Blosser to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Peter Kiko Ira, 105 E. Lincoln Way, $65,000.



Wayne Township — Joan Workman to Norman and Linda Ream, 4136 Lytle Drive, $172,500.



Wooster — Ronald Thomas to Kevin and Heather Browning, 1028 Campbell Ave., $8,000.



Chris Rochester to James Thomas, 1042 Campbell Ave., $14,500.



James Blackwell to Franklin and Victoria Kilgore, 510 Hancock St., $24,000.



Stephen and Veronica Semer to Amanda and Matthew Pierce, 580 Bloomington Ave., $154,900.



Amanda Cihon to Erica Davis, 1593 LeMar Drive, $126,900.



Danny and Janie Waddell to Brody Williams, 2506 Portage Grove Court, $107,500.



John Sherrick to Caloh Enterprises Ltd., 1035 Quinby Ave., $155,000.



Edward and Diane Tirakis to Wade and Diane Brill, 1489 Springwood Drive, $272,500.



Demetrius and Shannon Jelks to Danielle and Rafael Pina, 330 Spink St., $85,000.



Daniel and Amber Myers to Charles and Nicole Totherow, 920 Northview Drive, $135,000.



Joshua Kelley to Lee and Mandy Hart, 4924 Pine Ridge Drive, $169,000.



HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — John Yoder to John E. and Rita K. Yoder, 4273 Township Road 366, $100,000.



Kyle and Tara Schlabach to Patrick S. Miller, 5146 Falcon Drive, lot 38, $262,500.



East Holmes Development to Hawks Landing Homeowners Association, Falcon Drive, Lot 62, $52,900.



East Holmes Development to Tim A. and Carol A. Peterson, 5170 Warbler Drive, $55,005.



John and Kimberly K. Yoder to Kyle W. and Tyra R. Schlabach, 5970 County Road 203, $775,000.



Clark Township — John M. and Marlene Hershberger to Merle J. and Ina J. Hershberger, 1 acre, Township Road 164, $10,500.



Hardy Township — Dalen R. and Rhonda M. Schlabach to Group 241, 2.08 acres, Township Road 336, $300,000.



James and Mariesther Gingerich to Reddy Acres, 9036 County Road 292, $120,000.



Killbuck Township — Deutsche Bank National Trust to Toro Investments, 3946 State Route 60, $42,250.



Killbuck Village — John M. and Verna J. Yoder to Tyler C. and Tara M..McCombs, 180 Main St., $75,000.



Patricia A. Mishler to Craig Mikeal and Regina L. Proper, 407 S. Railroad St., $62,685.



Knox Township — Norman L. and Nettie A. Mast to Willis E. and Rachel A. Yoder, 30.43 acres, Township Road 225, $250,000.



Nicholas J. and Vincent J. DeFelice to Willis E. and Rachel A. Yoder, 5 acres,Township Road 225, $52,500.



Mechanic Township — Harold and Mary Lou Snyder to Joseph T. and Rachel D. Miller, Lot 1469, Buckhorn Drive, $500.



Post Boy Hardwoods to Jeffrey S. and Erica L. Booth, 1955 Township Road 80, $41,343.43.



Millersburg Village — Gary Allen Patterson to K. Bryon and Anna M. Wenicke, 813 Critchfield St., $40,000.



Monroe Township — Lael E. and Karolyn S. Stutzman to Matthew J. and Lois J. Kline, 4855 Township Road 257, $165,000.



Matthew J. and Lois Kline to Jesse and Lois Sutherland, 4788 Township Road 257, $160,000.



Nashville Village — David M. and Cindi E. Stoltzfus to Brian Steven Garver, 209 Monroe St., $104,000.



Paint Township — Jeremiah and Danielle Weaver to Joseph and Christina Yoder, 7531 Township Road 665, $370,000.



Richland Township — Wesley M. and Paul M. Miller to Levi H. Miller, 14707 U.S. 62, $92,000.



Ripley Township — Kathleen A. Reynolds to Tessa M. Baker, 9063 Fourth St., Lots 61-62, $65,000.



Kathy Edwards-Shultz and Charles Edwards to Ronald K. Stetler, 3.48 acres, state Route 226, $177,500.



Saltcreek Township — Abe J.and Edna Miller to Leroy A. and Sara Miller, 127 acres, state Route 241, $150,000.



Joseph I. and Ella E. Troyer to Wayne E. and Arie R. Hershberger, 8705 Township Road 601, $300,000.



Walnut Creek Township — Jesse D. and Renita F. Mast to Joseph L. and Mary J. Swartzentruber, 5456 Township Road 419, $272,000.



Kathryn Hostetler to Milo Jay and Elicia C. Mast, 4950 South Drive, $300,000.





