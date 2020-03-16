The Loudonville FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28.



The week was used to promote FFA and the opportunities available for all youth through FFA.



The Loudonville FFA planned activities for the week. FFA members constructed a display in the Loudonville Equity windows. They also had special activities for each school day and for anyone in the school who participated would get a red ticket and choose an officer and teacher to get pied in the face.



On Saturday, Feb. 22, some of the chapter members traveled to Mount Gilead to participate in CDE competitions.



On Monday Feb. 24, the chapter had camo day and "FFA Awareness Day."



On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the students were permitted to wear a hat for the price of 50 cents. The money raised from this was donated to the Akron Children’s Hospital. Also on this day, the FFA kids sold root beer floats for $1 for a small float and $2 for a large float. The money raised from this was also donated to the hospital.



Wednesday Feb. 26, was red, white, and blue day. Advertised as America Day, students could wear any of the three colors listed. Along with this Wednesday was the beginning of the dodgeball tournament the FFA hosted to make more money for donations. Teams had to pay $10 to play and could have up to five people on a team.



On Thursday, Feb. 27, the student body was encouraged to wear their best "Yee Yee" attire. This was also supposed to be the official day of the teacher luncheon the FFA hosts annually to show their appreciation for the teachers’ cooperation with their students’ commitment. Unfortunately, due to a snow day the dress-up day was cancelled and the teacher luncheon was moved to a later date.



Friday, Feb. 28 was Flannel Day, and was the day the luncheon was rescheduled to. It also was supposed to be tractor day, but due to the previous snow day, it was moved to Thursday, March 5.



To conclude the week FFA members attended Leadership 212 National FFA leadership training with other chapters from around the state at Union Local HS on Saturday, Feb. 29. Members gained leadership training from National FFA staff and then enjoy a lock-in until Sunday morning, March 1.