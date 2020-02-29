All youth who want to participate in the market turkey class at the Ashland County Fair in September need to order and pay for their birds by Friday, March 27.



Orders must be postmarked and paid for by that date.



Turkey orders must be sent to Amy Pickering, treasurer of the Ashland County 4-H Poultry Committee. For more information, call her at 419-651-0774.



Youth who showed poultry last year already were sent ordering information in the mail. Turkey pick-up will be on May 13. Additional information will be sent to all those who place orders. A minimum of three birds (market hens) per member must be purchased.



Youth may also purchase breed turkeys through this order form. This year the commercial (large white) toms/hens that were previously allowed to be shown in the breeding turkey class will not be permitted and only a Heritage breed (whether purchased through the committee or by the exhibitor) will be shown in the breeding turkey class.



Members are limited to one market turkey and one breed turkey at the fair. It is mandatory the market turkey be a hen and be ordered from us. The breeding turkey can be either a tom or a hen.



The committee decided all market turkeys would be hens again this year upon recommendation from the judges who feel the hens are ready for market more quickly and are also what the consumer wants.



Breed turkeys do not have to be purchased through this program — members may get their breed turkey on their own if they wish but they must be a Heritage breed.