On Feb. 6, Wayne County Farm Bureau hosted its first Lunch and Learn on the topic of Farm and Small Business Transition Planning.



Approximately 75 Farm Bureau members attended the event at Fisher Auditorium. Speakers included: Brad Fike with Fike Advisors, Brent Steiner with Ramsier Financial Services, Margo Broehl with Broehl Law Office, Wayne Zacour with Taggart Law Firm, Susan Marlar with Meaden & Moore and Paul Trent with Trent Insurance Group.



Farm Credit, Farmers National Bank, PNC Bank and First-Knox National Bank sponsoring the event.



Wayne County Farm Bureau hopes to make this an annual winter event.