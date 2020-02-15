MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County 4-H Program and OSU Extension have teamed up to host the first 4-H open house on Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Harvest Ridge Expo building.



The theme for the evening will be "What do you see with your 2020 vision," according to OSU Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development coordinator Janessa Hill.



"We will be there from 6:30 to 8 p.m.," Hill said. "We have a bunch of 4-H clubs that will be there sharing their projects they’re working on with their 4-H members, species committees will be there, some baby calves, some rabbits, some goats, all sorts of fun things so families can come see what the opportunities are at 4-H.



"We’re encouraging people who have no idea what 4-H is, but might be interested, to stop out," she continued. "We’ll have cake decorating, with little sugar cookies that some of our past cake members will have a station where you can learn about that, and a lot of our life skills projects will also be on display. 4-H isn’t all about the fair. There are a lot of life skills projects you can do, like cooking or sewing."



There also will be crafts available for Cloverbuds (5 to 8 year olds), so you can bring the little ones along if you like.



Hill said it is going to be a fun, relaxing evening where you can come and learn about the different things you can get involved in with 4-H.



"This is an opportunity to find out who you need to talk to and where you can start to get involved in 4-H in Holmes County," she added. "We’re super excited about this event. The 4-H advisory committee has spearheaded it. They’re the ones who have made this happen. We’re all really passionate about 4-H."



Hill said 4-H teaches youth responsibility and gets them involved in serving their community. "They also learn new things through different projects they choose to participate in whether they choose an animal-related project, a STEM project, art or cooking project or more. The options are truly unlimited," she said. "At this open house, you will have the opportunity to speak with current youth involved in 4-H, hear their experiences and how much 4-H has benefitted them.



There also will be club advisers present to speak with, who can tell attendees about their experience with 4-H and how attendees could possibly get involved in their clubs.



Committee members will be present as well. They are adult volunteers who are involved in different areas such as advisory committee and different livestock committees.



"All the things we do in this county would not be possible without the 4-H advisory committee," Hill said. "Kudos to those 19 ladies. They are rock stars. Our species committees have also stepped up big this year. I keep asking them for more things and they keep making the program bigger and better. They just keep delivering. We’re so blessed with such great volunteers."



She said there were close to 500 4-H members last year and they're hoping for a few more this year. There are 180 active volunteers



"We couldn’t do what we do in this program without these awesome volunteers," she added. "It takes many hands to make this all work."



Come and see what 4-H is all about. For more information, contact the Holmes County Extension Office at 330-674-3015.