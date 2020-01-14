Join no-till roundtable



WOOSTER — Anyone who does no-till is invited to share their experiences and learn from others at a no-till roundtable. Long-timers to beginners are encouraged. to attend Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in the lounge meeting room on the top floor of the County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. For questions, 330-749-2704



2020 Agriculture Outlook meeting



KIDRON — The 2020 Agriculture Outlook meeting is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 at the Kidron Park Community Building, 4434 Kidron Road, Kidron. The program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes by 3:15 p.m. Over the past several years, farmers and the agricultural community have had to contend with low commodity prices, volatile markets, uncertainty and disruption of export markets, tariff/trade policy changes, challenging to near impossible spring planting conditions, prevent plant acres, forage quality challenges and difficult harvest conditions.



What's ahead in 2020? More of the same? Hope for improvement? While obviously no one can predict the agricultural future with any certainty, there may be risk management strategies that can lessen shocks and losses or provide protection in times of volatile markets and weathers. The 2020 Ag Outlook meeting includes a lineup of Ohio State University Extension specialists and experts who will be sharing outlooks for what is ahead in 2020 and providing some thoughts on how to mitigate and manage the risks inherent in our agricultural world.



Thanks to sponsors, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farmers National Bank, Wayne Savings Community Bank and Farmers State Bank, many of the costs are covered, and the registration cost is only $12/person. Pre-registration is required to the Wayne County Extension office by Jan. 21 for an accurate meal count and to provide handout materials for all participants. Pre-register by calling the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722.



The 2020 Ag Outlook meeting agenda includes OSU Extension Educator David Marrison addressing farm transition issues; Barry Ward, Extension Production Business Management and Director of the OSU Income Tax Schools, addressing the Ohio Farm Economy including crop margins, land economics and tax issues; Dianne Shoemaker, Extension field specialist in dairy production economics, covering tools for dairy profitability; Ben Brown, Agricultural Risk Management specialist in the OSU department of agricultural, environmental and development economics, discussing the 2020 commodity outlook and risk management strategies; and Aaron Wilson, Climate Specialist and Research Scientist with the Byrd Polar & Climate Center, with the topic of farming in the face of weather extremes.



An Ag Outlook flier and registration form are available on the Wayne County Extension website at: http://go.osu.edu/agwayne.