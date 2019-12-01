Western Reserve Group announces the following promotions:



— Bekah Butler promoted to Underwriter Assistant in the Personal Lines department



— Jessica Rose promoted to Underwriter Assistant in the Personal Lines department



— Alanna Catrone promoted to Underwriter in the Personal Lines department



— Dylan Persinger promoted Sr. CSR in the Business Operations Conversion department



— Rebbecca Wynn promoted to Sr. CSR in the Business Operations Personal Lines department



Western Reserve Group announces the following transfers:



— Angie Nicholson transferred to CSR in the Commercial Lines department



Western Reserve Group announces the following employees to the WRG team:



— Daryl Metsker, Seasonal Maintenance in the Facilities department



— Alec Myers, Intern I in the IT Infrastructure department



— Jen Muhl, CSR in the Business Operations Personal Lines department



— Barry Everetts, Computer Operator II in the IT Infrastructure department



— Michael Caiazza, HR Payroll Generalist I in the Human Resources department



— Shannon Weedman, CSR in the Personal Lines department