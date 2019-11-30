Ohio’s water quality has been one of the top news stories of 2019. That’s why Ashland Soil and Water District is working to equip farmers with the technology and tools they need to reduce nutrient runoff in turn improving water quality.



Ashland SWCD is partnering with Ohio State University to provide Ashland County farmers free access to On-Field Ohio!, a modeling tool that measures the risk of phosphorus runoff and erosion in individual fields.



"On-Field Ohio! allows farmers to identify their erosion and phosphorus runoff risk and see how implementing different management practices can effect these risks," said Erica White, Ashland SWCD district technician, in a news release. "It allows farmers to be able to put benefits into quantifiable results and to visually see the difference."



On-Field Ohio! allows for producers to look at the impact of different management practices on their farm without having to wait an entire growing season or more to see the results. Farmers can compare data and determine the best management practices on a field level. Identifying and reducing phosphorus runoff is key to reducing algal blooms in Lake Erie and the Ohio River.



"On-Field Ohio! can be a great tool to identify best management practices that will best benefit your farm to reduce the risk of losing phosphorus," said White. "On Field Ohio! can show how individual practices such as tillage, cover crops and nutrient applications can reduce phosphorus runoff."



Ashland is one of a very limited number of counties to have access to this tool because it has not been released to the general public yet. However, Ashland County producers can schedule time with White to use the program and identify their erosion and phosphorus risk levels starting today.



For questions regarding On-Field Ohio! or Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District, call the Ashland SWCD office at 419-281-7645.