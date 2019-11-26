If you are a sheep producer, young or old, beginner or seasoned veteran, and you enjoy learning about sheep production, the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium is a must attend event. The Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium is Dec. 13-14 at the Shisler Conference Center on the OARDC campus in Wooster.



The planning committee is excited to have Sandi Brock of Shepherd Creek Farms, Ontario, Canada on the program. Brock is well known on social media under her handle of "Sheepishly Me" where she shares video blogs of her sheep operation, successes, failures and lessons learned. With a flock of 500 ewes in an accelerated lambing and completely housed confinement system, Brock has plenty to share with her viewers, followers and friends. Her videos are nearing six million views on YouTube and she posts new content each week.



Another featured presenter is Cameron Lauwers from Capac, Michigan. Lauwers is a fourth-generation farmer, but a first-generation sheep producer. The Lauwers’ farm includes 600 ewes in a mostly confinement housed, accelerated lambing system that makes fresh and finished lamb available any day of the year. Brock and Lauwers will be presenting on various aspects of their sheep operations on Friday afternoon, Dec. 13 during the Shepherd’s College program and again on Saturday, Dec. 14 during the Shepherd’s Symposium. Each will give different presentations/talks each day.



There are several program options and ways to attend and participate in the symposium. Here is a quick synopsis:



Friday, Dec. 13 from 2-5 p.m. kicks off with the "Shepherd’s College" at the Shisler Conference Center. Presenters include the Sandi Brock and Cameron Lauwers, along with Dr. Luciana da Costa, OSU Extension veterinarian, discussing mammary health and mastitis.



Young Shepherd’s Assembly: A Friday evening program at JAFB Wooster Brewery for shepherds from 18 to 40 years of age. It is an opportunity to network and learn from one another. This year’s discussion will center around the public’s perception and influence on agriculture past and present. Lauwers and Brock will join the discussion panel.



Saturday, Dec. 14: The featured all-day Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium in the Shisler Conference Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Topics that will be covered include accelerated housing management, getting started in a confined housing production system, using social media in agriculture, nutrient and manure management, how to work with your ag lender, an overview of OSU sheep research and a scrapie update. Some of the featured presenters include Brock, Lauwers, Dr. John Foltz, OSU Animal Science Department Chair, and Lee Fitzsimmons of Wayne Savings Community Bank.



Saturday also includes a youth program, available for ages 6 and older. This year’s topics include feed rations, meat cuts, understanding and managing wool and a community service project.



Participants have the option of attending only the Friday sessions, only the Saturday program or making a weekend of it and attending both the Friday and Saturday programs. More information about the programs, including registration costs and registration materials, is available on the Ohio Sheep Improvement website at: http://www.ohiosheep.org/osia-programs.html#symposium. Pre-registration is requested by Nov. 29. Registration after Nov. 29 includes a $10 additional late fee.



Links to Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium materials also are available on the OSU Extension Sheep Team website at: https://u.osu.edu/sheep/eventsprograms/ and links to symposium information and registration materials are posted as well on the Wayne County Extension website at http://go.osu.edu/agwayne. Click on the Buckeye Shepherds Symposium heading in the left column.



For those who need hard copies of any of the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium materials or registration information, contact the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722.



Pesticide license testing dates set



OSU Extension Wayne County has set up testing dates with the Ohio Department of Agriculture for the end of 2019 and into the 2020 year to allow private and commercial applicators to obtain a pesticide applicator’s license. To obtain a license, applicators must take and pass a core exam plus one or more specific category exam(s). The cost of a private applicator license is $30, a commercial applicator license is $35. ODA personnel administer the tests. All testing will take place in the commissioners meeting room located on the top floor of the Wayne County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Exams are administered from 1-4 p.m. on the following dates:



Thursday, Dec. 12,



Thursday, Jan. 16,



Thursday, Feb. 13,



Tuesday, March 10,



Thursday, April 9,



Thursday, May 7,



Seats are limited for each testing session. Once the spaces are filled, the testing session is closed. Register to reserve a spot online at http://go.osu.edu/ODAexamregistration, or by phone to the ODA Pesticide Division at 614-728-6987. Private pesticide applicator exam study materials are available at the Wayne County Extension office.



Rory Lewandowski is an OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.