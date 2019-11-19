SMITHVILLE — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District’s 72nd annual meeting and banquet was held at the Barn in Smithville on Nov. 7 with a total of 86 guests.



Scott Stoller, chairman, gave the welcome and invocation and thanked everyone who was in attendance.



Following the meal, Jeff Gochnauer, public relations chairman, introduced the staff, board members and NRCS representatives.



Guest speaker, Dr. Greg Wiles, is the Ross K. Shoolroy Chair of Natural Resources and professor of earth sciences at The College of Wooster. His primary research focuses on the records of past environmental change records in glaciers, lake sediments and tree-rings. He has taught at Wooster for over 20 years. He directs The College of Wooster Tree Ring Lab, which has an archive of thousands of tree cross sections and tree cores from around the world. The archives include over 900 cross-sections of trees from Alaska killed by advancing glaciers and samples from over 70 buildings from Ohio and surrounding states that have been dated by the lab. Wiles discussed how the Wooster lab dates buildings using tree-rings and some of the historical and environmental information derived from those records.



Dustin Ramsier, fiscal agent, presented the Conservation Education Award to Denny Jordan, a retired teacher from Wooster High School. He taught physical science, biology and geology, along with leading the Western Field Studies program and chaperoning the Marine Biology Program. He is chairman of the Wayne County Park Board, and an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. He volunteers at the Wayne County Historical Society, the Wilderness Center and leads nature walks and field trips at Barnes Preserve. Jordan continues to educate young and old about nature, wildlife and conservation for the environment. His passion, caring and good nature are inspirational.



Matt Peart, secretary, presented the Conservation Farm Award to Don Kosier, who owns and operates a 120-acre farm in Chippewa Township, where he has lived the past 71 years. Kosher’s farm has been in the Kosier family since 1882. He grows a variety of crops on his farm including hay, corn, beans, wheat and oats, along with a mixture of rye and red clover as cover crops. Kosier has many conservation practices on his farm consisting of multiple waterways, subsurface tile, water and sediment control basin and field strips. He has been practicing 100% no till for 30 years and his farm is enrolled in the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Farmland Preservation program.



The meeting closed out with door prizes, which had several items donated from local businesses.



Apple Creek Banking Co., Farm Credit Mid-America, Farmers National Bank, Lowe & Young Inc., Steiner Excavating, and Tyler Grain & Fertilizer were recognized for their donations to defray costs of the annual meeting.



Tom Holmes, program specialist, ODA - SWCD, conducted the supervisor election prior to the banquet. There were three candidates who ran in the 2019 election: Greg Beckler, Dustin Ramsier and Scott Stoller. Holmes announced that Ramsier and Stoller were re-elected to three-year terms.



Extreme farming to be offered



Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District, in conjunction with Ashland, Holmes and Richland counties, will co-host a presentation of Extreme Farming on Dec. 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre located at 156 N. Water Street in Loudonville.



Speaker Jeff Hatty will discuss how changing weather patterns impact soil and water management.



Free pizza and refreshments will be available.



The event is free, but reservations are required and can be made by calling the Ashland SWCD at 419-281-7645 or emailing them at ashlandswcd@ashlandcounty.org