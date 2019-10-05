To welcome the harvest season, the Black River FFA Chapter challenged their members to participate in the Largest Harvest competition. All FFA members were encouraged to bring in the tallest corn stalk, the largest pumpkin or gourd, the corn cob with the most kernels, the largest vegetable, largest fruit and the soybean plant with the most seed pods. The students had a lot of fun comparing their items, and were surprised at some of the differences.



Each class discussed the growing conditions, weather and other factors that may have determined how productive a field was. The winners in each category received a certificate and a Dairy Queen gift card. Chloee Howard had the tallest corn stalk at 12’4"; Sara Meredith brought in the largest pumpkin weighing 10 pounds and the largest vegetable with her 17" zucchini; Piper Neff won the largest fruit with her Macintosh apple; Jake Mennell’s corn cob had the most kernels with 881; and Anna Shearer placed first with her soybean plant that had 75 seed pods.



Although they did not receive top honors, the following students also competed in the competition: Anna Shearer, Austin Hendrix, Cannon Jackson, Abby Groesser, Chloee Howard, Megan Owen, Piper Neff, Sarah Meredith, Cassidy Mrakuzic, Shane Zacharyasz, Breann Czarny, Eric Grosser, Aden Macfarlane, Jake Mennell, Karissa Long, Jeffery Czarny, Zoey Bungard and Dillon Royster.