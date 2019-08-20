Here we are in late summer of what has been a challenging and stressful growing season. Looking ahead, various experts say we can expect market volatility, changing (more adverse?) weather patterns, and uncertainty in trade/ international markets. All of this before the normal day to day unexpected breakdowns, interruptions and adjustments that are part of farm life. It’s no wonder farmers and farm families are under stress. Take some time now before the fall season to do a stress management check-in. How are you doing with the stress? How are your family members, friends and others in your farm community handling stress? Do you need to practice/ develop some stress management strategies?



The chronic or long-term stress that farms and farm families are undergoing is a concern. The release of stress hormones causes higher level thinking to become more difficult and inhibits problem-solving skills. Chronic, long-term stress can cause detrimental physical health effects, impede decision-making and memory, and negatively affect the parts of our brain responsible for learning, adaptation and resilience.



Bob Milligan, a human resource management consultant of Dairy Strategies, wrote recently about the need to reenergize and find balance in life. While stress creates unbalance, research shows people who live balanced lives are healthier and more productive. Certainly, there are many ways to balance life, but Milligan writes that "Mini-breaks are often the key to day-to-day life balance. We all need to develop habits that relieve the stress of work and create quality time away from work and with family and friends." Some suggestions include:



• Schedule time each day with family to talk about the day. Ask each person to share one or two positives or something they are grateful for.



• Go for a walk. Scouting your fields for pest problems or walking to the shop to get a tool to repair equipment doesn’t count. This is a walk to enjoy the beauty of creation and to quiet your mind.



• Get away for a mini vacation. Get off the farm for a while. It could just be an overnight to visit friends or family, but even lunch away can help to relieve stress and reenergize you.



A Michigan State publication on managing farm stress lists some other ideas that, when practiced daily, can help lessen stress. One is to think of a moment or experience that made you feel comforted and content. Close your eyes and relive that moment/experience. Practice deep breathing. Breathe in deeply, hold momentarily, and then release the air slowly. Repeat five times. Deep breathing creates a physiological response in our bodies that creates calm and rational thinking. Another practice is positive self-talk. Tell yourself you can get through this rough situation or experience. You have gotten through difficult experiences in the past and you can do it again. Other advice from stress management experts includes: Take care of yourself. Be sure you are eating a well-balanced diet and taking time for breakfast. Make sure you are sleeping enough hours to meet the demands of your body.



There is a lot of stress in farming and agricultural occupations. Take time to assess your stress level and develop practices that help you to manage the stress. Take time to check in on family and neighbors. Sometimes, despite best intentions and efforts, professional help is needed. In Wayne and Holmes counties, contact the Mental Health and Recovery Board at 330-264-2527 in Wayne County or 330-674-5772 in Holmes County. In an emergency, dial 211 or call the crisis number at 330-264-9029.



Farm Science Review tickets available



Advance sale tickets for the annual Farm Science Review are available at the Wayne County Extension office. Advance sale tickets are $7 and the ticket price at the gate is $10. Advance sale tickets can be purchased through Monday, Sept.16.



This year’s Farm Science Review dates are Sept. 17-19. The review hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 18 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. The Farm Science Review is held near London, Ohio at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center.



Farm Science Review is known as Ohio’s premier agricultural event and typically attracts more than 130,000 farmers, growers, producers and agricultural enthusiasts from across the U.S. and Canada annually. There is something for everyone with an agricultural or horticultural interest at the Farm Science Review. In addition to the more than 600 commercial exhibitors there are field demonstrations highlighting equipment and management practices, there are more than 180 educational workshops, presentations and demonstrations occurring over the three-day event. Other interest areas include the small farms center, the Utzinger Horticulture Garden and the Gwynne Conservation area. Purchase your advance tickets and make plans to attend the 2019 Farm Science Review.



More information about the Farm Science Review, including schedules for demonstration and educational activities, is on-line at http://fsr.osu.edu.



Rory Lewandowski is an OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.