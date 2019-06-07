City of Ashland



705 N. Spring St., Loudonville; Colton Bowling to Bailey A. Berger and Joshua L. Billings; $84,000.



1473 Center Lane Drive, Ashland; Michael A. Glasser to Michael P. Kruman and Locasta L. Kruman; $174,900.



1405 Crestview Drive, Ashland; Sheryl A. Budd to David E. Langdon and Dawn L. Langdon; $175,100.



292 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Fannie Mae to Mike Nelson and Parker Joe Nelson; $25,000.



637 Smith Road, Ashland; Eileen L. MacLean to Timothy R. Ridge and Barbara J. Ridge; $120,000.



316 Quarry St., Ashland; Brock A. Overstreet and Ann M. Overstreet to Daniel J. Lance and MeLissa L. Lance; $69,000.



1204 Lamplighter Loop, Ashland; David T. McCumber to John A. Sarelis and Cassandra A. Sarelis; $220,000.



203 Ferrell Ave., Ashland; David J. Foster and Edith M. Foster to Brian T. Ronk and Loree A. Ronk; $92,000.



828 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Estate of David J. Strub to Terri L. Campbell; $179,000.



Lot 4430 Green Ash Court, Ashland; Jenner Properties, LLC to Willis L. Albright and Janet L. Albright; $40,000.



910 Stone Creek Boulevard; Brandon A. Steele and Kristen M. Steele to Joshua B. Bowman and Abbigail L. Bowman; $272,500.



1125 Country Club Lane, Ashland; Michelle A. Bursley to Rachel M. Spoerr; 2.511 acres; $274,000.



Green Township



790 Township Road 2850, Perrysville; Jon H. Cooperirider II, Milton E. Spreng (co-trustees) to Thomas W. Spreng and Lara J. Spreng; 2.443 acres; $240,000.



Hanover Township



3389 Township Road 629, Loudonville; Memory Landoll Kopp and Terry Kopp to David R. Swartzentruber and Sara J. Swartzentruber; 1.344 acres; $37,800.



20.175 acres on Township Road 629, Loudonville; Marta L. Carter to David R. Swartzentruber and Sara J. Swartzentruber; $5,272.40.



201 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Loudonville; Timothy R. Frey to Jeremy D. Edmondosn; $75,000.



Jackson Township



898 County Road 175, Polk; Bud O. Spies to John E. Spies and Michelle M. Spies; 5.001 acres; $65,000.



Mifflin Township



2144 County Road 1217, Ashland; Pamela S. Taylor and Christopher J. Pycraft and Tricia L. Pycraft (trustees); $125,000.



Milton Township



1623 A Township Road 1323, Ashland; Kerry N. Hall and Carol A. Hall to Brian St. Clair Benshoff and Sonya Lynette Benshoff; 1.33 acres; $175,500.



Montgomery Township



656 US 42, Ashland; Mark A. Heilman and Tami Heilman to Kyle F. Wiser and Brianna N. Wiser; $169,000.



Orange Township



606 Country Road 801, Ashland; RQH, Inc to SS Performance Horses, Inc.; 18.352 acres; $350,000.



Perry Township



1504 Country Road 251, Jeromesville; Robert Harbaugh and Barbara Harbaugh to Nathan Brown and Tenaya Brown; 1.80 acres; $125,000.



1216 Township Road 13, West Salem; Matthew A. Vernotzy and Trista L. Vernotzy to Tanner B. Topp and Shannon H. Topp; $232,000.



Ruggles Township



287 Ohio 60, Greenwich; John F. Knue, Jr. to James L. Spoerr and Brenda L. Spoerr; 43.3034 acres; $367,500.



Sullivan Township



723 US 224, Sullivan; Terrie Sizemore to Wayne A. Christopher and Jessica L. Christopher; 23.818 and 5.0991 acres; $195,000.



Troy Township



991 Township Road 350, Nova; Paul J. Sviatko and Michelle A. Sviatko to Phillip L. Stone; 118.99 acres; $500,000.



Vermillion Township



1905 County Road 795, Ashland; Boyd L. Flener Sr. and Sharon L. Flener to Penton Properties, LLC; 2.038 acres; $89,000.