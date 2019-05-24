Baughman Township — Don K. and Elsie J. Specht to David M. and Tammy J. Schlott, 8081 Wadsworth Road, $279,000.



Gary J. McHenry to Cory W. Fickes, 16148 Fulton Road, $85,000.



MSF Holdings Llc to Ryan R. and Kelly R. Gregoire, Burton City Road, $175,862.



Ann V. Perlmutter, trustee, to Christopher S. Pauley and Jennifer L. Hirzel, 2839 Wayne St., $279,900.



Canaan Township — Mark D. Cottrell to Sutton Abernathy, 947 E. Pleasant Home Road, $140,000.



Rebecca A. Kidd to Amma Properties Llc., 135 E. Middle St., $87,000.



Chester Township — Christy S. Alexander to Mark D. and Amber Cottrell, 7073 Overton Road, $157,500.



Jeffrey A. and Sheryl L. Shafer to Jerod McClintock, 7990 Camp Road, $25,000.



Chippewa Township — Daniel J. and Kaylene R. Woody to Bruce Hendrick, 12802 Clinton Road, $200,000.



Micheal T. Pell to PHH Mortgage Corporation, 12079 Milly Drive, $73,334.



Foster and Wooster Glancy Llc. to Top Designs Inc., 11783 Akron Road, $78,409.



Daniel J. and Kaylene R. Woody to Gerald R., Sharon E. and Joseph Horak, 12621 Black Diamond Road, $240,000.



J&K Rufener Property 1 LLC to Curtis J. and Ruth Ann Sheppard, 1 Greenwood Drive, $89,900.



Clinton Township — Lynn L. McNair to Richard L. Jr. and Denise E. Kryah, 316 E. Jones St., $65,000.



Wayne County Nat’l Bank of Wooster to The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, 201 S. Market St., $250,000.



East Union Township — Elizabeth Yoder to Dennis I. and Mary D. Hilty, South Carr Road, $105,000.



Eli D. and Jemima D. Miller to Atlee A. and Mary A. Yoder, $226,294.



Eli D. and Jemima D. Miller to Danny Miller, $129,300.



Hackett Family Llc. to Jill D. and Ty T. Vaughn, trustees, 9550 Dover Road, $150,000.



Eli A. and Mariam Keim to Marcus A. and Leah Troyer, 8822 Ely Road, $250,000.



Hershberger Robert J. and Mary A. Hershberger and Daniel R. Hershberger to Daniel R. and Katie L. Miller, 3020 S. Millborne Road, $225,000.



Raymond W. and Lori A. Schneider to Allen R. and Laura Weaver, 241 W. Main St., $139,000.



Apple Creek Community Improvement Corporation to Knox Cattle Company , 12 W. Main St., $8,000.



Green Township — Karlen Properties Ltd. to Geoffrey R. and Susan G. Dedic, 168 E. Prospect St., $70,000.



Deborah L. Vodika to Marilyn F. Oaks, Moss Creek Circle, $25,000.



Milton Township — Jeffrey L. and Debra L. Gasser to Robert and Annmarie Widmer, 6985 Pleasant Home Road, $215,000.



Plain Township — Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Dba Christiana Trust to Andrew Rock, 7746 Ickes Road, $145,000.



James E. Yoho to Russell Kyer and Edna R. Terhorst, 4277 Silver Road, $210,000.



Rittman — Lori J. Clevidence to Cecil D. Ridenour II, 30 Medina St., $84,000.



Sandra J. Schwab to Lisa L. Ayers, 92 Maplewood Ave., $140,000.



Salt Creek Township — Grace A. Speelman to James R. and Dianne R. Fry, Speelman Road, $84,700.



Sugar Creek Township — Larry D. and Lisa M. Dalessandro to Daniel R. and Kathryn E. Hackett, 233 S. Kohler Road, $78,000.



Harold R. and Shirley A. Pitz to Marlin C. and Kelly Lehman, 225 Tanglewood Drive, $187,000.



David W. Teece to Stephen Yoder, East High Street, $10,000.



Wayne Township — Carla D. Tichenor to Ronald W. and Melissa K. Stone, 2235 Schellin Road, $80,000.



Wooster Township — David C. Copley to Raymond W. and Lori A. Schneider, 179 Badger Circle, $156,500.



Brian J. and Melanie M. Hochstetler to Matthew D. Giauque, 1346 Barnes Drive, $174,900.



Wooster — Arthur C. Weaver to Paul H. and Emily Wallbaum, 241 N. Bever St., $99,800.



Charles F. Franks to Harry W. Hunter III, trustee, 347 N. Grant St., $139,000.



Sheridan Property Group Llc., to Board of County Commissioners of Wayne County, Ohio, 207 W. Larwill St., $105,000.



Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee to Jason and Stephanie Short, 1051 Campbell Ave., $6,508.



Bruce A. Walter to Jerimie Butler, 2033 Blair Blvd., $124,000.



LNK Properties Llc. to Ronald L. Jr. and Tonya Stevens, 318 Winkler Drive, $129,000.



Robert E. and Janet G. Cochrell to T. Diane Carter, trustee, 2214 Graustark Path, $177,000.



Eagle Pass Ltd. to GIR Holdings Llc., 2171 Eagle Pass, $777,500.



Veronica K. Reynolds to Ronald and Suzanne Drews, 646 Northwestern Ave., $110,000.



Verla M. Jeffers to Michael L. and Tina M. Jeffers, 2224 Christmas Run Blvd., $80,000.



Stone Church Properties Llc. to Samantha J. Williams, 215 Reed Road, $215,000.



David C. and Deanna S. McCormick to Colin and Madeline Layland, 1845 Canterbury Lane, $287,000.



Ellen Jeffrey to Brandon A. Doty, 3551 Snyder Drive, $135,500.