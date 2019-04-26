WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Donald E. Campton to Crystal M. and Mitchell A. Campton, 6289 Black Diamond Road, $265,000.



James H. and Amanda N. Swank to Chad J. Flesher, 10 W. Church St., $139,500.



Canaan Township — Harlen Family Land Investment Ltd. to Matthew J. and Mariel Dean, 9000 Ridge Road, $60,000.



Gregory N. Ferguson to Christopher D. and Cortney M. Bates,117 W. Erie St., $99,900.



John D. Bowers and Timothy L. Bowers to John D. Bowers, 106 Hemlock Drive, $101,375.



Chippewa Township — David G. and Jeanette J. Krunich to James H. and Amanda N. Swank, 277 Fairview Ave., $153,900.



Robert S. Funk to Kimberly L. Whited, 190 Ridge Top Circle, $154,900.



Habitat for Humanity to Juanita Shager, 820 Summit St., $159,000.



East Union Township — Eli D. and Jemima D. Miller to Leon and Katie E. Raber, Cutter Road, $145,390.



Ada A. Yoder and Mary A. Yoder to Ada A., Mary A. and Leanna M. Yoder, 2549 S. Carr Road, $33,796.



Micah Mork to Amy W. and David A. Mast, 10439 E. Lincoln Way, $120,000.



Franklin Township — Richard D. and Janice A. Besancon to Timothy D. and Breanne R. Pompey, 6644 Fredericksburg Road, $329,000.



Richard P. and Mary J. Schalmo to Jeremiah Kanagy and Fannie Hostetler, 2649 Shreve Eastern Road, $200,000.



Orrville — Michael R. Singer and Paula Stoll to Jeremy L. Wolbaugh, 855 Hemlock Trail, $169,000.



Doris F. Zaugg to Rodney K. and Corine Mann, 1779 Blackberry Lane, $165,000.



Paint Township — Andrew J. and Barbara S. Yoder to Maynard J. and Esther S. Miller, 15404 Harrison Road, $177,000.



Levi J.A. and Fannie Miller to John L. and Delila Miller, 7617 S. Kidron Road, $250,000.



Plain Township — David E. and Phyllis A. Weaver to Richard P. and Mary J. Schalmo, 4624 S. Elyria Road, $185,000.



Joseph A. and Elizabeth D. Troyer to Eli J. and Lizzie J. Hershberger, 3776 Uhl Road, $215,000.



Rittman — James M. and Angela D. Haprian to Emily C. Myers and Cody R. Miller,16 S. First St., $81,000.



Ricky Rigas and Robert Blake to Edie Property Holdings Llc, 11 Front St., $44,000.



Anthony J. and Karen L. Kelley to Branden Brinton, 19 N. Main St., $100,000.



Sarah J. Susong to Randall S. and Candy L. Potter, 125 Joshua Drive, $200,000.



Michael R. and Sharon R. Decker, trustees, to David E. and Rachel B. Smith, 402 W. Sunset Drive, $130,000.



Salt Creek Township — Herman E. and Katie E. Hershberger and Eli D. and Amanda Hershberger to Steven J. Weaver, $120,000.



Shaylyn E. and Jamie A. Lynch to Christopher J. and Arie L. Gingerich, 375 N. Mill St., $160,000.



Sugar Creek Township — Edmund J. Zaleski and Stephen F. Zaleski to Mark S. and Samantha R. Spigos, 30 E. Main St., $58,000.



Wooster Township — Robert J. and Juli Nutting to Nathan Fahrni, 325 Hillcrest Drive, $225,000.



Margaret M. Vasquez to Alexander I. Hoessle and Kristina L. Howe, 2883 Morning Hill Drive, $154,545.



Clyda E. and Lettiemae Ondrizek to David E. and Phyllis A. Weaver, 2044 Barnes Drive, $175,250.



Wooster — Heinz G. and Tanya Zierau to Robert Hershberger, 648 N. Buckeye St., $62,500.



Trail Bottom Company Ltd. to Friends of Hospice Wayne County, West Liberty Street, $275,000.



Strausbaugh Inc. to Double Haul Holdings Llc, 133 N. Buckeye St., $84,000.



Paul T. and Christine A. McConahay to Justin M. Adams, 2564 Victoria St., $100,000.



Parker J. and Carolyn M. Hagans to Dennis D. and Edna L. Weinman, 1740 Edwards Ave., $154,900.



Janic L. Herald to Prakash Babu Sadasivan, 2630 Eastwood Drive, $178,000.



Harry O. and Sandra J. Guenther to Kyle R. and Brittany L. Picklesimer, 5166 Sarah Circle, $198,000.



Leonard J. Herr to Murphy A. and Laura A. Sheppard, 790 Parkview Drive, $119,000.



Timothy N. and Lori D. Battig to James O. and Lori J. Craft, 4975 Gola Drive, $190,000.







HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Kyle P. and Kelly A. Miller to Jeremy S. and Stephanie L. Miller, 5158 Falcon Drive, $275,000.



Winston G. and Janelle F. Hall to Jonathan R. and Naomi F. Yoder, 4455 Township Road 367, $177.500.



Ada J. Miller to Leroy A. and Mae J. Yoder, 5.242 acres, Township Road 355, $75,000.



Robert and Deanna Rausch to Ada J. Miller, Leroy A. and Mae J. Yoder, 5060 Township Road 367, $236,750.



Craig A. and Barbara A. Miller to Gerald J. and Carman D. Miller, 5320 Hummingbird Drive, $350,000.



Ronnie A. and Kevin A. Coblentz to Mervin P. and Cathy R. Miller, 9.0110 acres, $90,000.



Myron J. and Sheryl E. Weaver to David A. and Linda S. Miller, 5441 County Road 120, $295,000.



Philias R. and Colleta S. Leclair to Winston G. and Janelle F. Hall, 4455 Township Road 367, $120,000.



Hardy Township — Amos J. Miller to Alan A. and Lorene R. Miller, 5.842 acres, $40,894.



Amos J. Miller to John A. and Mary J. Miller, 14.830 acres, $102,410



Amos J. Miller to Edward A. and Rachel D. Miller, 3.020 acres, $21,140.



Amos J. Miller to Aaron A. and Marlene E. Miller, part of lot 25 and 30, $175,000.



Bess O. Hasemeyer to Joseph J. and Rebecca E. Schrock, 8859 County Road 292, $160,000.



Duane J. and Lizzie A. Miller to John L. and Lois E. Stutzman, Lot 9, Tranquil Acres, $36,800.



Dick and Lori Edwards to Jerry I. and Elsie J. Miller, 0.0830 acres, Township Road 348, $100.



Brent A. and Kayla A. Miller to Danielle N. Olney, 8719 Township Road 304, $175,000.



Robert S. and Brittanie E. Chaney to Brian L. and Saraetta R. Raber, 5829 Township Road 336, $300,000.



Killbuck Township — Paul W. Parker to Joseph W. and Nancy B. Miller, 9.935 acres, Township Road 80, $139,090.



Vickie Parks, Peg Barnhart and Karla Zollars to Marcus Glassford and Tiffany Shutt, 9794 Township Road 1022, $81,000.



Paul W. Parker to Dwaine J. and Katie M. Yoder, 16.082 acres, Township Road 80, $160,820.



Paul W. Parker to Raymond M. and Ada Yoder, 8 acres, Township Road 80, $72,000.



Paul W. Parker to Allen L. and Miriam R. Yoder, 12 acres, Township Road 80, $132,000.



Paul W. Parker to Michael D. and Anita R. Miller, 17.950 acres, Township Road 80, $175,012.50.



Paul W. Parker to Jason and Sherilyn Hershberger, 15 acres, Township Road 85, $142,500.



George N. and Caroline B. Smith to Kevin D. Wiley Jr., and Katie M. Miller, 9345 Township Road 79, $155,000.



Knox Township — Brian and Sarah Schworm to Owen N. and Mae M. Yoder, 13 acres, County Road 50, $61,000.



Robert D. Brady to JKY Rentals, 4625 Township Road 222, $82,160.



Robert D. Brady and Kenneth R. Brady to JKY Rentals, 14037 Township Road 213, $41,081.



Mechanic Township — Charles V. and Janet J. Straits to James L. and Deborah A. Schafer, 49.120 acres, County Road 150, $356,120.



Charles V. and Janet J. Straits to Nelson and Mary Miller, 2855 County Road 150, $269,288.20.



Donna W. Wachtel to Daniel A. and Jennifer D. Miller, Lake Buckhorn Lot 1251, $600.



Aden M. and Amanda Wengerd to Paul A. and Anna M. Wengerd, 10 acres, Township Road 109, $175,000.



Millersburg Village — South Town Holdings LLC, to JKY Rentals LLC, 75 and 65 N. Washington St., $150,000.



Steve Yoder to Joni J. and Arlene E. Yoder, 16.82 acres, Northern Drive, $210,000.



Charles O. and Barbara R. McClelland to JNA Living LLC, 56 S. Crawford St., $105,000.



IAB Real Estate to Jacklyn Flinner and Michele Mullet, 195 S. Mad Anthony St., $75,000.



Downtown Enterprises Company to Toro Investments, 283 N. Grant St., $15,000.



Kevin D. Wiley Jr., to Silvester and Katelyn Lubwama, 279 N. Mad Anthony St., $80,000.



Monroe Township — Jerry L. and Mary J. Ladrach to Terry R. and Nancy L. Ladrach, 5383 Township Road 258, $125,000.



Paint Township — Owen E. Hershberger and Ervin A. Hershberger to Merlin A. and Ina Ss Miller, 7669 Township Road 654, $170,000.



Abe J. and Ida Miller to Ammon A. and Effie A. Yoder, 9165 Township Road 656 (property annex) $7,224.



Richland Township —Brant A. Mackey to Fred P. Hawkins, 12933 U.S. 62, $60,000.



Ripley Township — Garrol R. Acker and Gretchen Acker to William J. Pim, 5 acres, Township Roads 506 and 262, $70,000.



Lindsay A. and Karen B. Sprang to Christopher Sprang, 7199 Township Road 518, $200,000.



Saltcreek Township — Lydia A. Bowman to Matthew D. and Anita E. Yoder, 8481 County Road 235, $105,000.



Dan A. and Fannie Miller to Leroy D. and Laura R. Miller, 40 acres, Township Road 613, $400,000.



Dan A. and Fannie Miller to Niva D. and Norman D. Miller, 13.4480 acres, Township Road 613, $107,584.



Steve D. and Rebecca E. Mullet to Edward Stutzman and Raymond Stutzman, 6.511 acres, Township Road 604, $162,775.



Leon J. and Hannah Miller to David E. Hershberger and Cindy M. Mast, 7130 and 7128 Township Road 604, $230,000.



Jonas A. M. and Priscilla A. Miller to Nelson J. and Leah K. Miller, 8601 Township Road 601, $200,000.



Walnut Creek Township — Dale H. Sommers to Marcus R. and Christina S. Miller, 2751 Township Road 410, $435,000.



David A. and Linda S. Miller to Myron D. and Marianna Wengerd, 5909 Township Road 419, $305,000.



Noah E. and Ada Miller to Ben N. and Rhoda J. Miller, 18.043 acres, $144,000.



Noah E. and Ada Miller to Edna N. Mast, 0.8010 acres, $6,400.



L. Leroy and Mary Raber to Kyle D. and Dorcas Raber, 16.030 acres, Township Road 401, $150,000.



Washington Township — Robert D. Brady to JKY Rentals, 6746 State Route 179, $55,369.