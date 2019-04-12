WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Cat Land Co Ltd t0 Steven J. and Misty M. McConahy, $80,000.



Jeffrey L. and Mildred H. Stoller to Owen M. and Carissa A. Stoller, 12471 Church Road, $170,000.



Canaan Township — Richard A. Gill to Matthew A. and Rebecca D. Gill, Pleasant Home Road, $316,603.



Sammy A. Bolen Sr. to Lisa A. Freeman, 130 Sterling St., $105,000.



Chester Township — Joseph G. and Dorothy M. Wenger to Thomas A. Wenger, 6944 Myers Road, $142,500.



Clinton Township — Greg B. and Carol S. Rose to US Bank National Association, Trustee 101 Eastern Drive, $16,667.



Congress Township — Jerry J. Hall to William G. Doering, 5585 Britton Road, $290,000.



Ken W. Stefanik and Melissa G. Metzger to Derick E. Cain, 13394 Gearhart Road, $190,000.



Michael W. and Rebecca A. Rule to Nicholas J. and Megan N. Daerr, 509 Wiley Road, $250,000.



East Union Township — Ryan Davies to Conrad Slabaugh, 41 Villard Ave., $80,000.



Todd W. and Stacy L. O’Neal to Jacob P. Miller and Paul E. Miller, 101 Spring Run Drive, $96,500.



Green Township — Michael K. and Mary A. Ickes to Sara Rodriguez and Jason Anglemyer, 2484 Ruble Drive, $179,900.



Wanda Wagner to Randall R. and Patricia A. Rose, 9766 W. High St., $130,000.



Orrville — William J. Danner to Kristen Starcher and Stephen Chaney, 230 Mohican Ave., $95,000.



Mitchell A. Zimmerman to Eugene L. and Amber N. Kay, 1041 Heatherwood Lane, $233,000.



Randall R. and Patricia A. Rose to Cody M. Seiler, 118 Smucker St., $147,000.



Paint Township — Harvey D. and Mattie H. Swartzentruber to Daniel H. and Fannie J. Swartzentruber, $36,222.



Eli E. and Emma Hershberger to Abraham A. and Emma E Troyer, 12194 Salt Creek Road, $250,000.



Salt Creek Township — Atlee A. and Anna A. Keim to Marvin A. Keim and Andy E. Keim, 6568 Salt Creek Road, $300,000.



Abe E. and Katy Yoder to Abe E. and Katy Yoder and Andrew A. and Christina R. Yoder, 10690 S. Apple Creek Road, $150,000.



Myron R. Mast and Sarah A. Yoder to Paul R. and Betty R. Yoder, 7792 Salt Creek Road, $315,000.



Sugar Creek Township — WWM Properties Ltd to Steven E. Miller, 251 Heritage Point, $202,900.



Wayne Township — Carlos R. and Lynn M. Browning to Kyle A. and Jennifer L. Raber, 740 Sand Stone Drive, $355,000.



Wooster Township — Christopher F. and Erin B. McMillian to David A. and Cherene A. Immel and Glenn H. Holt, 3381 Crestview Drive, $155,000.



Adam C. Vanfossen and Kara L. Ellis to Curtis S. and Amber N. Strong, 2389 Blachleyville Road, $140,000.



Wooster — Paul T. and Christine A. McConahay to Chris A. Marsh and Dallas G Johnson, 2626 Windsor Ave., $96,500.



Charles D. and Leslie S. Dienel to Marion H. Scott, 3075 Bayberry Cove, $142,000.



Loretta L. Gurich and Elaine Bagley to John M. Hanshaw, 3385 Bayberry Cove, $145,000.



Louree L. Ladrach, trustee, to Robert J. and Stacey Ahrens, 2257 Friar Tuck Circle, "$124,500.



Nikki J. Welty to Christina Vanmeter, 430 McClure St., $164,000.



Lansing E. Jr and Lisa R. Williams to Jackie B. and Catherine M. Robinson, 1798 Highland Park Road, $95,000.



Jasmina Subotic to Neil and Lisa Douce, 1559 Brentwood Drive, $163,000.



Jeffrey K. and Brenda K. Hackworth to Ryan J. Sanford, 843 Country Club Drive, $177,500.



Frankie L. Morris Sr. to Gregory S. and Ramona L. Stoner, 406 W. Highland Ave., $148,500.



Sierra M. Kendall to Benjamin J. Hockensmith, 4728 Ogden Drive, $133,000.



Derek K. Schmid and Amanda L. Ratliff to Debra M. Packard, 5137 Settlers Trace, $295,000.







HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Eli A. and Esta Miller to Regina Miller, part of lot 38, 0.974 acres, $160,000.



Carol K. Wheeler to Reagan L. Miller and Briana R. Mast, 4805 Township Road 366, Unit 233, $150,000.



Aden R. and Betty Miller to Jacob A. Miller and Miriam D. Yoder, 5637 County Road 201, $200,000.



Reuben A. and Esta E. Yoder to Elmer R. and Wilma P. Yoder, 5490 County Road 407, $335,000.



Clark Township — Aden D. and Regina Burkholder to Lavern A. and Rebecca A. Burkholder, 3.0 acres, Township Road 190, $37,500.



Owen R. and Edna Yoder to Dean J. and Mary Nisley, 0.6980 acres, Township Road 151, $3,000.



Hardy Township — Matthew R. and Amy B. Rowe to JDM Rentals, and James Miller, 7319 Township Road 129, $255,000.



Knox Township — Charles E. and J. Yonts to Jim R. and Bethany K. Buehler, Lot 335, October Hill, $4,000.



Mechanic Township — James E. Miller to Joe and Ida M. Yoder, 7106 Township Road 105, $150,000.



Lake Buckhorn Property Owners Assoc. to William and Marilyn Earlbaugh, Lot 1210 Arbon Drive, $500.



Atlee and Ada Yoder to Oak Hill Hardwoods, 38.688 acres, County Road 19, $353,995.20.



Millersburg Village — Gabe Aufrance to Matthew R. and Amy B. Rowe, 556 E. Jackson St., $134,000.



Monroe Township — G. Ben and Lisa D. Hipp to Daniel Ben and Emily J. Hipp, 12545 County Road 280, $30,000.



Paint Township — Ellery J. Langkamp to Maven Investment LLC, 30.0340 acres, County Road 200, $450,000.



Prairie Township — Crist E. and Edna M. Wengerd to Andrew J. and Joanna K. Yoder, 8353 Township Road 565, $325,000.



Richland Township — Bradley J. Clark to Edward O. and Leanna P. Yoder, 0.86 acres, Township Road 7, $52,500.



Harold C. and Janet Swagler and Larry and Shirley Faler to AB Acres, 32.361 acres, state Route 520, $194,166.



Ripley Township — Robert T. and Judi D. Schippers to Anthony M. and Charlotte Cline, 8910 Township Road 1032, $90,000.



Saltcreek Township — Jonas M. and Dora Schlabach to Michael M. and Miriam J. Yoder 4290/4324 County Road 160, $300,000.



Washington Township — AB Acres to Hooch Stables, 6913 County Road 22, $180,000.



Mary Jean Schlauch to Timothy E. and Susan A. Sage, 13962 State Route 39, $429,904.