On Feb. 18, members of the Northwestern FFA chapter participated in multiple judging contests at the Mount Gilead Invitational. The career development events that members competed in were general livestock, wildlife management and milk quality products.



In the general livestock judging contest, Abby Ramseyer and Craig Wellert competed. The general livestock CDE is an educational program designed as a practical method of teaching students to recognize quality production animals. The team placed 42nd overall.



Austin Beegle and Cole Marley competed in the wildlife management judging contest. To stimulate interest and to promote instruction in the areas of fish and wildlife management, as well as to provide recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies as a result of natural resources instruction. The team placed 12th overall, with Beegle placing 11th, and Marley placing 15th individually.



Jadeyn Berry, Alex Borton and Arianna Borton competed in the milk quality and products judging contest. The focus of the milk quality and products CDE is raw milk quality, federal milk marketing orders and attributes of selected milk products. The team placed fourth overall with Alex Borton placing second, Arianna Borton placing fourth and Jadeyn Berry placing seventh individually.