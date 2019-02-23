On Friday, Feb. 22, the Crestview FFA chapter held its annual staff breakfast in honor of FFA week. The staff breakfast is an event where the members of FFA prepare a meal for the staff on Friday morning. All staff members are invited from all three schools. The members all bring in items that they need to make the breakfast successful. Then the members come to the school at 6 a.m. to start preparing the meal. The members prepared french toast, pancakes, omelets, sausage, bacon and doughnuts. The FFA provides water, orange juice, chocolate milk, and milk to drink.