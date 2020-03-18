Florence Nightingale



Due to it being Women’s History Month we have decided to write about two impactful women and how they’ve changed the world. First, we have Florence Nightingale. In 1820 she was born in Florence, Italy. Florence came from a wealthy family, which made it distasteful in their eyes for her to pursue a career in nursing (jobs of that nature were considered "menial" labor at the time). When the Crimean War broke out in Europe, England’s troops were in desperate need of medical staff. Florence was asked to assemble a group of nurses (the first women to assist in the war) to help with the conditions at the hospitals. After her many improvements, she was rewarded for her work by Queen Victoria. She was an admirable woman with a humble heart, who never sought recognition for her great deeds.



Wangari Maathai



The second woman we chose to write about is Wangari Maathai. She was born on April 1, 1940, and passed away on September 25, 2011. We feel she has left a major impact on women’s rights. She was a Kenyan environmental activist who founded the "Green Belt" movement which was a push for planting trees, environmental conservation, and women’s rights. She was the first woman in East and Central Africa to obtain her doctorate degree. Wangari was elected to parliament and appointed assistant minister for Environment and Natural Resources. I feel like one of her most important achievements was winning a Nobel Peace Prize for her contribution to sustainable development, peace, and democracy. Many women, much like Wangari Maathai, have made so many advances and achievements in our world and many of them go unnoticed. So, appreciate your lady a little more today. You never know what she is capable of doing. :)