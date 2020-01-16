CELEBRATING MLK Martin Luther King Celebration Service and Dinner sponsored by the Wooster-Orrville NAACP will take place Monday, Jan. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 621 College Ave., Wooster. The dinner will be at 5 p.m., Bruch Hall. Tickets are $8 each. For dinner ticket information and purchase, call 330-264-9420 or 330-264-9250. The celebration service will take place 7 p.m., and is free and open to the community. The 2020 Martin Luther King Essay Contest winners will be presented. The speaker will be Dr. Davis Houck of Florida State University with "Reflections on Emmett Till."



TWO PIANOS Music By Two, pianists Nancy Davis and Sharon Johnson, will perform at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., as part of the Music on Market series. For nearly 35 years, Music By Two has been playing a vast variety of styles and genres performing as if with one voice, from New York to Chicago, Washington, D.C., and venues in between. This concert will feature a unique combination of music for two pianos, as well as the addition of two master percussionists. All Music on Market events are free with a free-will offering to help cover the costs that accompany this series. Seating is open style and no tickets are required. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 330-262-5641.



COLLEGE BANDS CONCERT The College of Wooster will be among the 17 colleges participating in the 2020 Ohio Private College Instrumental Conductors Association Honors Festival this weekend at Ashland University. The event will culminate with a free, public concert at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 in Hugo Young Theatre on the AU campus. More than 100 of the best private college musicians, hand-picked by their directors, will gather at AU for an all-day rehearsal Saturday, Jan. 18 to prepare for the public Sunday concert that will offer a variety of musical genres with multiple conductors.



ANXIETY PROJECT William Doan, the 2019-20 Penn State University Laureate, will present "The Anxiety Project" at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in Freedlander Theatre (329 E. University St.) at The College of Wooster. Admission is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the lobby. "The Anxiety Project" explores what it’s like to live with anxiety and depression using a combination of personal experience and research into the complex world of mental health. It includes more than 400 drawings, multiple graphic narrative publications and a live performance. For more information, call (330) 263-2241.



A MUSIC WEEKEND IN LOUDONVILLE A variety of music will be offered in Loudonville this weekend, starting Friday, Jan. 17 with the Appalachian Acoustic Music Weekend at the Mohican Lodge and Conference Center, 4700 Goon Road, Perrysville. The free annual event continues Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19, with a concert, movie and acoustic jamming all weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 19, Ohio Theatre at 156 N. Water St., Loudonville, will have a band, Crabgrass, playing bluegrass and gospel music, at 2 p.m. Call (419) 994-3750 for more information.