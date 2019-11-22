Black Friday is one week away! Maybe you’re looking forward to the offers of Black Friday. Maybe you’re hoping to avoid it! However you approach Black Friday, I’ve got some good news for you about your debt. It’s been cancelled!



No, I don’t know anything about your financial situation. But spiritually, I can tell you: your debt has been forgiven!



You may ask, "Who is this who even forgives sins? Only God can forgive sins" (Mark 2:7). Friends, Jesus says, "Your sins are forgiven" (Mark 2:5). Jesus says, "I do not condemn you. Go, and sin no more" (John 8:11).



God is love, and love "keeps no record of wrong" (1 Corinthians 13:5, NIV). In Christ, God is reconciling the world to himself, not counting our disobedience against us (2 Corinthians 5:19).



You’re debt is forgiven, and you don’t just have to start at zero in your account. You have been given access to inexpressible riches! God’s grace has been poured out, Jesus humbled himself from his heavenly wealth to make us spiritually rich (2 Corinthians 8:9). And God promises to supply us with everything we need—spiritually and physically—according to the glorious riches of Christ (Philippians 4:19) in order for us to do what we’re called to do at any given time.



Friends, Jesus is Lord! Jesus is King! And he declares release from your debt so you can live an abundant life of faith. This year, as Black Friday approaches, this is the only offer we can’t afford to miss; it’s the only deal worth staying up all night to make sure we get. It’s the offer of God’s grace freely given in Jesus Christ. Supplies of grace are not running out, and they never will. But act now! You are so valuable to God that the Lord went to great lengths to purchase your freedom on a Black Friday long ago. Receive the gift Christ purchased for you. Live in God’s grace, as God’s beloved child, and you’ll have something to be truly thankful for this year. No purchase necessary.