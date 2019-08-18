It happens every year with every kid I’ve ever had until they reach about 10th grade and it thankfully morphs into "I dunno, just get me some pencils." But before then, August is punctuated with the school supply list that lingers in the air like a virus waiting to attack. Each year my children get so excited about their long list of supplies. I’m forced to spend money on things we already have (last year’s unused notebooks) and things we don’t need (dry erase markers that come only in packs of six when we need only two) only to find out their assigned teacher doesn’t require any of it.



But I do it anyway, somehow thinking by purchasing these brand new markers, my child will be more enthusiastic about school, get better grades, become valedictorian and receive a full ride to an Ivy League college. Her speech will thank me for the 64-pack of crayons, I’m sure.



This all got me thinking. If a list of supplies can make their lives better, why don’t moms have a back-to-school shopping list? There are things I could really use after a summer of juggling my jobs, their lives, feeding them constantly, and trying to make memories by taking adventures in a car that has layer upon layer of French fry salt and bug spray. So I’m coming up with my own back to school list that’s all about me me me:



A new bag of snack food. This purchase would be to replace the 14 bags of crumbs left in our pantry at any given moment. Eat it in peace knowing that no one will ask you for one and then eat the entire bag.



A car wash, complete with a high-powered vacuum to suck out everything that was dropped between seats, including rocks and important papers I’ve lived without for the past six weeks. Stop and purchase an air freshener on the way home because chances are you’ve become nose blind to the sweat stink and remnants of a wet bathing suit left under the backseat for weeks.



Music that isn’t popular by today’s teenage or tweenage standards. This music must also include melodies, more than two chords, and a message that isn’t about a deranged love triangle. Play this music with abandon, free of anyone complaining or rolling his or her eyes.



Fresh and unopened magazines. Chances are you already have them lying around as they’ve been accumulating all summer long. Brush off the dust and maybe you’ll find one that includes springtime fashions or recipes using asparagus. Hope they’re both still in season, and read on.



A brand new pack of tissues, perhaps one from the dozen you purchased for their school supplies. Despite the snacks and the tunes, you know you’ll miss them.