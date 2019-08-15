Individuals who want to carry naloxone, the life-saving drug that can reverse an opiate overdose, are invited to apply to obtain a free kit from the Portage County Health District.



The health district recently received a $30,000 renewal grant to continue distributing naloxone throughout Portage County through its opioid antidote distribution program, called Project DAWN. The program has been active since 2015.



Naloxone is better known under its brand name, Narcan.



Those who want the DAWN kits must attend 30 minutes of training in performing rescue breathing, calling emergency services and in administering naloxone. They also learn to identify drug treatment providers and services within Portage County.



Becky Lehman, director of health education at Portage County Health District, said the grant allows the agency to further develop the existing Project DAWN program.



She said the health district works with Kent State and its own epidemiologist to identify areas of the county where the kits are most needed, then takes steps to deliver the kits to where they are needed.



While opiate overdose deaths have dropped within the last year in Portage County, Lehman said the kits are still desperately needed. Naloxone availability has played a role in the dropping numbers of deaths, she said.



Lehman said the health district gave out 190 kits in 2018, down from 264 kits in 2017.



She said the program also tracks the number of people who are trained in how to use the kits, with 518 residents trained in 2018, down from 695 people in 2017.



Those interested in getting a Project DAWN kit should call 330-296-9919 ext. 107 and ask for Kat, or ext. 137 and ask for Lehman. Appointments are available on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as some evenings.



Contact reporter Eileen McClory at 330-298-1128, emcclory@recordpub.com or @Eileen_McClory.