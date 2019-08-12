The first day of school for students at Osnaburg Local School District is Tuesday, Aug. 20.



The high-school open house is Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4-5 p.m.



The middle-school and elementary open houses are Monday, Aug. 19, 4-6:30 p.m.



High School, middle school and elementary hours for students are 8:05 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.



Meals



Meals, foods and beverages sold or served at schools meet state and federal requirements based on the USDA Dietary Guidelines. All meals, foods and beverages are prepared and served by qualified child nutrition professionals.



• All student breakfasts are $1.50.



• Lunches for Grades K-8 are $2.75.



• Lunches for Grades 9-12 are $3.00.



• An adult breakfast is $1.75 and an adult lunch is $3.50.



• Milk is $0.60.



The cafeteria offers snacks that students may purchase in addition to their lunch, ranging in price from $0.35 to $0.75, along with bottles of water priced at $0.50 for a small and $1 for a large.



Osnaburg Local Schools offers free and reduced-price lunches and breakfasts. Children from families at qualifying income levels may receive free, or reduced price, lunches. Reduced price lunches are $0.40 and reduced priced breakfast is $0.30. Children from families that receive food stamps or OWF qualify for free lunch and free breakfast through the state's direct certification process.



Pre-Payment Options



Prepaid meal accounts help the lunch lines go faster and gives students more time to eat, relax, and play.



Payments can be made online at payschoolscentral.com/#/user/login. Online payments are a simple, safe and secure way to make payments to a students account 24 hours a day at your convenience. Payment via cash or check is also accepted. Place it in an envelope marked clearly with the student's name, their ID #, their teacher's name, the money amount and the check number. Turn in prepaid deposits to the cafeteria cashiers or school office.



Mission Statement



The mission of The Osnaburg Local School District is as follows:



• To provide a strong sense of teamwork and a family atmosphere that encourages a partnership among students, staff, parents, and community members.



• To promote understanding, appreciation, and respect for all people within our community and the world, regardless of race, creed, and religion.



• To maintain a physically, emotionally, and academically secure environment for all students, regardless of ability, that nurtures self-motivation and recognizes individual self-worth.



• To establish the highest student expectations that demand responsibility, nurture goal setting and encourage problem solving and decision making, while giving opportunities to turn failures into successes.



• To provide academic, extracurricular and co-curricular programs to ensure that every graduate will be prepared for employment or for continued education.



• To recognize the value of the entire staff and to provide the support necessary to ensure the highest level of competence and professional growth.



By embracing these elements, the Osnaburg Local School District will establish an environment which promotes lifelong learning where people value the relevance of education and appreciate the aesthetic aspects of life.



Important Phone Numbers



• Student Call-Off Line 330-488-0229.



• High School Office 330-488-0316.



• Middle School Office 330-488-0334.



• Elementary School Office 330-488-0392.



• Athletic Department 330-488-0316, extension 311.



Attendance



All students are required to be in regular attendance except when excluded by law. The following reasons are recognized by Ohio law as being valid for absence from school: Personal illness, illness in the family, quarantine of the home, death of a relative, emergencies due to absence of parents or guardian, observance of religious holidays, emergencies or set of circumstances which constitute good and sufficient cause. All other absences will be considered unexcused unless previous notification has been given in accordance with school procedure for excused absences. Excessive absences in a class may result in a grade reduction at the discretion of the administration. Summer school may be recommended for students to receive credit.



After 10 days missed, all student absences will require a medical note stating that the student is too sick to be in school or the absence will be marked unexcused. A parent call off will not be accepted for future absences.



When a student misses 45-50 hours in a year, a mediation conference will be held. The mediation hearing will consist of a school administrator, the parents, the student, a counselor, a regular education teacher, and an assigned mediator from the Coleman Mediation Center. The goal of this mediation is to devise a plan to improve student attendance. A signed attendance contract will be agreed upon by all parties involved. After this mediation meeting, student attendance will be monitored. The school will follow the Ohio Revised Code truancy laws, which could result in the filing of truancy charges against the parent and/or student at the appropriate county of residence.



Per Ohio Revised Code, truancy charges will be filed with the county juvenile court system when one of the following three situations occurs:



1. When 30 consecutive hours of unexcused absence has occurred.



2. When 42 hours of unexcused absence has occurred in a month.



3. When 72 hours of unexcused absence has occurred within a school year.



Dress Code



The following guidelines are designed to represent standards of appropriate dress at school. The expectation is that clothing must be neat, clean, in good taste, and meet the standards of health and safety.



38



1. Wearing (or carrying) headwear (hats, dew-rags etc.) is not permitted



2. Hair must be neat, clean and of natural color. Fake colors even as highlights are not permitted. Hair should not hang over eyes where vision is impaired. Extreme hairstyles are not permitted. Hair for male students shall be neat and clean and shall not be worn covering the eyes, in a ponytail, or extending beyond the bottom of the regular shirt collar.



3. Gauges of any size and visible body piercing are not permitted, with the exceptions of earrings and a small piercing for a nostril. No lip, tongue, or other facial piercings are allowed.



4. Male Facial hair should be neatly trimmed at all times.



5. Dog-style chains, spiked jewelry and wallet chains are not allowed.



6. Attire may not bear obscene language or connotation, advertisement for alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, or other detrimental health items. Clothing should not feature pictures or sayings (stated or implied), which refer to sex, bondage, cults, or violence. No skulls, crossbones, or satanic symbols. .



7. Tops: Tank tops of any kind, spaghetti straps or halter-tops are not allowed. Beachwear, swimsuits, full camouflage outfits, see-through clothing and plunging necklines where cleavage is visible is not permitted. Students are not to wear clothing that leaves the midriff, sides or back or shoulder area exposed. Sleeveless-styled blouses or vests are allowed, however undergarments should not be visible at any time. Concert/music shirts are allowed as long as they are appropriate for school.



8. Pants: must be worn appropriately at waist height with no under- garments or skin exposed. Sagging of shorts or pants below the waistline is not permitted even if concealed by a long shirt worn over the pants. Tear-away nylon jogging/wind suits are allowed as long as they remain completely snapped and neat. No pajama bottoms pants. Leggings/tights/spandex/yoga pants must be worn with a top, skirt or dress that is mid-thigh or longer.



9. Shorts, skirts, shorts etc: must be at least mid-thigh in length. Words written or printed on the buttocks area should not be worn.



10. Students are not to wear coats, outside vests, or jackets in the classroom or in the hallway unless entering and exiting the building. Coats must be put in a locker and not carried around.



11. Appropriate footwear must be worn at all times. Slippers, socks, and bare feet are not permitted.



12. All clothing should be of proper fit and may not have holes or be cut, torn or dragging on the floor.



Students in violation of the dress code are subject to disciplinary action. Clean attire will be available as needed in the high school office.



13. Contacts: Students are not permitted to wear contacts which make their eyes appear to be an unnatural color.



What may be appropriate at home may not be appropriate at school.



Due to the fact that styles and fads change, it is impossible to anticipate and list all areas where a decision on "extreme" or "acceptable" will need to be made. The school administration, in accordance with Board policy has the responsibility of deciding in each individual case if a student's attire is appropriate and in accordance with the dress guidelines.



Discipline procedures for violations of the dress code: 1st offense = call home, correct the violation; 2nd offense = detention; 3rd offense = 3 hour extended day; 4th offense = ADA or Saturday School; 5th offense = OSS.



Fees



Students are charged fees to help defray costs for supplemental materials and expensive laboratory courses where projects they make become their own to keep or when the students use chemicals and/or supplies. Fees for the school year will be determined prior to the start of each school year and will be listed on the student’s class schedule. All fees are requested by the end of the first grading period of the school year. Report cards and records may be withheld for students whose fees are not paid by this time. Additionally, students may be prohibited from field trips for failure to pay school fees. Fees are cumulative (year to year). For additional clarification, please call the high school office at 330-488-0316.



Parking



Students must register in the high school office within the first two weeks of school in order to receive a parking permit to drive to school. All students need to show drivers license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration and pay a $10 fee. Failure to show these items will result in the student not being allowed to drive his or her car to school.



All students receiving permission will get a numbered tag that will be displayed on the rear view mirror of the car. Permits must be returned by seniors at the end of the school year. There will be a $5.00 fine for permits not returned or lost. Failure to register to receive a parking permit will result in parent notification and eventually; the car may be towed at the students' expense.



School Closings



Whenever situations arise such as snow or ice storms and it becomes necessary to close school or send students home early, you can tune in to one of these stations for announcements:



• Radio: WHBC 94.1 FM or 1480 AM



• TV: Cleveland Channels will post school closing as well.



• The Alert Now system will be activated along with these sources.



Bullying



Bullying and other forms of aggressive behavior will not be tolerated. This includes cyber-bullying. Board policy on bullying will be followed.