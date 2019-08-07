Reserve football seating, student athletic passes, adult passes, and senior citizen passes for the 2019 season will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Barnesville Schools Central Office, located in the elementary building.



Fans that held reserve seat tickets last football season will be given the first opportunity to purchase them again this season. Reserve seat tickets will be sold on a five-game plan only. Price for the six home games is $35.. After Sept. 6, reserve seats will be sold on a first come-first serve basis.



Student athletic passes are available for any student in grades K-12 attending the Barnesville Exempted Village School District. The student athletic passes are good for any home athletic event. The cost of the student pass is $30.



Military passes (must present military credential) are being sold for the 2019-2020 fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. Fall military passes are $15, winter/spring passes are $25, and fall/winter/spring passes are $40.



Family passes (immediate family only) are being sold for fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. Fall family passes are $110, winter/spring passes are $130, and fall/winter/spring family passes are $190.



Adult passes are also being sold for fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. Fall adult passes are $35 and winter/spring passes are $45. A single pass good for the fall/winter/spring seasons may be purchased at a cost of $75.



Senior citizen passes will also be available. Fall senior citizen passes are $20 and winter/spring passes are $30. A single pass good for the fall/winter/spring seasons may be purchased at a cost of $45.



Pre-sale tickets for home varsity football games will be sold at the following three locations: Barnesville High School Office, Bob’s Drive Thru, and the Pit Stop the week prior to each home game. Pre-sale tickets are $5. All tickets at the game are $6.