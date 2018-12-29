If lawmakers in Washington can come together in true bipartisan fashion to hash out differences over policy as thorny as prison reform, we believe those in our General Assembly can do likewise next year.



And, we thank federal lawmakers for helping to make our case that prison reform, which we support, need not be accomplished through a constitutional amendment, a method we typically do not support and the basis for our opposition to State Issue 1 on the recent Election Day ballot.



On Dec. 17, U.S. senators voted overwhelmingly — 87-12 — to approve the First Step Act. Among its several measures, the bill would ease mandatory minimum prison sentences for nonviolent crimes, particularly drug offenses; help prisoners earn credit for good behavior so they could reduce their sentences; and create additional training and work opportunities, with a goal of reducing recidivism by better preparing inmates for life after their release.



Keeping in mind the reasons proponents of Issue 1 pushed for a constitutional amendment in Ohio, and now given a blueprint from Washington on what compromise on this topic can look like, we ask lawmakers in Columbus to make prison reform one of their priorities when the new session of the General Assembly convenes in January.



Let’s see Ohio take the second step.



— The Canton Repository