What a giving community we live in!



As we reflect on the last few very busy months at People to People Ministries, one cannot be more appreciative, if not overwhelmed, by how our community reaches out to those in need, especially during the holiday season.



While over 1,000 people volunteered their time and dollars to support our activities over the last few months, we especially want to thank the Rotary for their sponsoring of the food drive and the school children who provided over 45,000 food items and more than $7,000 to set the stage for the holiday season. With part of this support, we were able to provide Thanksgiving meals to 320 families, everything from turkeys to dessert. The food drive continues to be a valuable resource that helps us in our daily distribution to our clients throughout the long winter months.



We also just finished our annual Christmas Toy Special Project that provided toys to 617 children, helping parents have toys for their children when there was not enough money left over after the monthly bills are paid. This project required thousands of hours of volunteer time to prepare the toys and to help parents pick out toys for their children during the project.



We are extremely appreciative of all the financial support and volunteer time that is so very crucial throughout the year and allows PTPM to daily provide food, clothing and financial assistant to those in need in our community.



Sadly, requests for emergency assistance don’t stop for the holidays. While the economy has improved, we have been and expect to continue to receive many more requests for assistance than we can provide. We ask for your prayers and that you would stand with us financially so we can help folks in our county meet more of their needs.



Joe Szeker



Director of Operations



Charlie Brain



President



People to People Ministries board