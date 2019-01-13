KENT - Josephine M. Moyseenko, age 94, of Kent, died on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Community in Minerva.



Josephine was born January 17, 1924 in Kent, to Martin and Theresa (Haas) Kordinak. She was a member of St. Patrick Church.



She is survived by son, Moe (Becky) Moyseenko of Kent; daughters, Linda (Scott) Ellsworth of Robertsville and Theresa Moyseenko of Kent and granddaughters, Chelsea (Ben) Lehman of Kent and Abby (Josh) Roelle of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren, Josie, Anderson and Gavin; brother, Frank (Jane) Kordinak of Suffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Moyseenko; parents, Martin and Theresa (Haas) Kordinak; brothers, Edward Kordinak, John Kordinak, and William Kordinak.



Private services have been held. Memorials may be made to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Bissler & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. (RC, 1/13/19)