Richard D. Fairchild, 80, of Newcomerstown died Friday December 7, 2018 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.



He was born Saturday, Jan. 15, 1938 in Newcomerstown to the late John Robert and Retha Richmond Fairchild. Richard was a Newcomerstown High School graduate of the class of 1956, and an Air Force Veteran. He retired from General Tire of Newcomerstown in 2001 after 40 years of service and was a member of the Newcomerstown Elks Lodge 1555, Zoar Gun Club and was an avid sportsman.



He married Diana Ross Fairchild on Nov. 14, 1981; who preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2018.



Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Bill) Mohrman of Galena and Karen Stanton and her friend John Mohr of Louisville, KY; two grandchildren, Jessica Stanton and Brad (Jessika) Stanton; one great-grandchild, Brodie Stanton.



Two brothers are deceased, Jay Robert and Edgar Vaughn Fairchild.



Services were Friday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Addy Funeral home in Newcomerstown with the Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow at East State Street Cemetery in Newcomerstown with military honors being conducted by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard, Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.