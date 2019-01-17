DOYLESTOWN — The University of Akron Steel Drum Band will christen the performing arts center at Chippewa High School on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.



The recently built high school, located at 466 S. Portage St., opened its doors to students last year and includes a 400-seat performing arts center inside.



"We are getting an outside group to come in and perform, we haven’t had something like this (here) before, this is the first time," Superintendent Todd Osborn said. "I am looking forward to showing off our new auditorium."



Osborn wanted a group with some notoriety and contacted Thomas Sigel, founder of the Ohio Regional Music Arts Cultural Outreach, a nonprofit organization in its ninth year of operation that specializes in providing music arts outreach programs to rural areas.



"This will be the first act in the new auditorium," said Sigel. "My organization will be donating a portion of the proceeds back to the school music program so they can purchase acoustic shells for the choir."



Sigel said that, while the show will be a first for the new auditorium, it also will be the first time medina-based ORMACO has partnered with the Chippewa School District.



"People love the University of Akron’s Steel Drum Band," he said. "So I recommended that we get them to inaugurate the auditorium."



The award-winning band will bring a high-energy concert that features music from Trinidad and Tobago.



Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door (cash or checks only). Order online (credit card fee applies) at www.ormaco.org or by calling 330-722-2541. Tickets available now at the following Buehler's stores: Wadsworth, River Styx, Forest Meadows, Orville, Wooster Milltown, Wooster Towne Market, Massillon, Portage Lakes and Jackson.



