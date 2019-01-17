To the Editor:



So much is being said today about a wall being built to keep America safe.



I was reading God’s word and came across this: Rev. 21: 10-12.



"And He carried me away in the spirit to a great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God. Having the glory of God; and her light was like unto a stone most precious, even like a jasper stone, clear as crystal, and a wall great and high, and had twelve gates, and at the gates twelve angels, and names written thereon, which are the names of the twelve tribes of the children of Israel."



I believe when that wall is built, they could have families come to the wall and write their loved ones’ names on it, everyone who has died protecting this country. I would love to see this.



Bev Shields



Sebring