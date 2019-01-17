Anybody who works in print can attest to the power of the pen, even though it is more often the keyboard that powers writers’ words in the 21st century.



Regardless, it was heartening to see the Power of Pen writing competition return to the area recently. Last year’s event was cancelled unexpectedly, leading the University of Mount Union’s writing department to step in with Write It, a middle school competition, to fill the void.



This year, however, the original Power of the Pen has returned, giving 135 students in grades seven and eight an opportunity to flex their creative muscles on a variety of prompts. The contest, held at the university last Friday, offered three rounds of writing, according to a Review report. It also led to honors for area writers.



Among those students winning accolades for their responses were Jessica Stewart, an eighth-grader at Louisville, who earned a first-place finish; Allison Zion, an eighth-grader from West Branch, who was recognized for a best-of-round piece in the first round; and Lachlan Cameron, also from West Branch, who earned best-of-round distinction in round three.



So often, writing in schools is done as part of high-stakes testing in reading and English classes, with an emphasis on argumentation and informative responses. While such nonfiction writing certainly can be creative, it flexes a different set of mental muscles to write stories, where the imagination can be less reliant on specific formats and on the need to cite evidence to support claims.



Additionally, writing for tests — and in preparation for tests — robs many of our youngest writers of the pure, unfettered joy that can come from composition.



Enter Power of the Pen, which seeks to restore this love of creating the written word.



Many schools have writing teams that work throughout the season, just like athletes, to prepare for such competitions. They write practice essays, drill on how to brainstorm ideas quickly and efficiently, and generally revel in the opportunity to work with other like-minded fans of the written word.



The newspaper industry is heavily invested in the importance of language and the ability of another generation to follow complex arguments and crave more in-depth coverage of the world than can be gleaned from a 30-second sound bite on the evening news. A healthy democracy rises or falls on the literacy of its people.



Events like Power of the Pen make it hip to be literate and cool to be intelligent, which in turn fosters exactly the sort of forward-thinking people who read newspapers (in print and online) and who will exercise creativity in solving the serious problems of the world.



And if a few of them go on to be published authors, this generation’s version of William Faulkner or Alice Walker, that would be wonderful, too.



Which is why The Review is pleased to sponsor, along with the Alliance Kiwanis Club and the University of Mount Union, the district Power of the Pen. We salute the young writers, their coaches and their teachers, and wish the best to all those writing competitors who will advance to the regional level on March 2 at Malone University.