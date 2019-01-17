The School of Art Collection and Galleries and the School of Art at Kent State University present "Alumni Show 2019," the second in a series of two shows featuring recently created artwork by School of Art graduates.



The alumni selected attended either the undergraduate or graduate program, ranging from more recent graduates to those who are reconnecting after a decade or more.



The exhibition will be on view from today through Feb. 16 with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The KSU Downtown Gallery is located at 141 E. Main St. in Kent. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturdays.



The exhibition includes a wide array of media such as painting, jewelry/metals, sculpture, textiles, ceramics, and prints. Alumni included in the exhibition are Greg Hatch, Earl Iselin, Jenna Bishop Hudock, James March, Clare Murray Adams, Molly Johnson, Amy Edwards, Carol Klingel, Mark Keffer, Benjamin Johnson, Michael W. High, Michael Loderstedt, Zachary Wollert, Alex Strader, Kevin Hluch, Shirley Ende-Saxe, Erin Miller, Hunter Elliot, Stephen Tornero, Nancy Farr Benigni, Margaret M. Hluch, Theresa Yondo, and Lisa Schonberg.