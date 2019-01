FAIRVIEW — The Pennyroyal Opera House will feature Wood and Strings on Friday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. and play two sets



Timberline will open the show at 7 p.m.



The doors and the kitchen will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15, children 12 and under free



Call Harold Dailey at 740-827-0957 for additional information



Come and enjoy a great evening off Bluegrass music