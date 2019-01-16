Barnesville High School’s student section, The Greenhouse, has been challenged by OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to have a "Military Theme Night" to show appreciation for our military.



Once the student section accepted the challenge; they agreed to make it more than just a theme night for the student section. On Jan. 18, The Greenhouse would like to invite all past and present members of the military to attend the varsity boys basketball game against the River Pilots.



All past and present members will be admitted free of charge to the game if they show their military ID and check in. Cookies and refreshments will be offered free of charge for veterans attending the game. They also ask that you wear a representation of your branch, hat, shirt, pin, etc.



They will try to get a picture of all veterans attending and the student section. The Greenhouse hopes to see many veterans there!