SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. -- Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2018 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.



The following are SRU students from your area who made the dean's list:



Austin Bassa from St.Clairsville.



Cooper Rush from Woodsfield.



