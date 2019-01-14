On Jan. 9, TOPS OH1573 Nashville had another No Gainer Meeting. Janice Tope was the best weekly loser. She said to exercise at least 30 minutes five days next week. Becky Kemper was the best weekly KOPS. The group is continuing the 30 Day Challenge.



Leo Tope gave a program for the Dec.-Jan. TOPS Magazine from an article titled "The Bare Necessities — A Fundamental Approach to Weight Loss. Success begins, first in our minds. To lose weight we must: move more, make half of our meals vegetables and fruits, drink more water and keep a food journal."



Janice Tope will have the next program. TOPS Club meets each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-231-7085 or 330-600-2649. All are welcome.