The Southeast Elementary School Positive Pirates for December were recently selected. They are front row, from left, Abriella Pettigrew, Karson Baldwin, Bailey Crum, David Hane, Marissa Forgacs and Dalton Wellner; and back row, Liam McCann, Leah Mesaros, Cade Reese, Olivia Dix, Alyssa Wallace and Tiffany Tingler. With them is Melissa Mansfield, Lions Club secretary.