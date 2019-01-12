I received a phone call from former classmate Walter Livingston recently. We had a wonderful conversation about our former classmates and friends. Walt and I were products of Chestnut Street School growing up and then Ravenna High School. He continued on to Heidelberg College. I got a chance to speak to his charming wife, Jeri, also.



As you might recall, Walt was inducted into the Raven Hall of Fame in 2011 for his athletic accomplishments. He continues to do well in retirement as I knew he would.



Forever the gentleman, he does not get to this area often, but would like to be remembered to his friends. It would be great to see him!



Last month I noted where the Cocoon Makers could be reached. LindaSue Hall informed me there has been a change and they can be reached at Lindasuehall62@gmail.com, or call Marilyn Pol at 330-297-7474.



Reach out to them for donations of materials and supplies if you can.



A family Christmas party was held at the clubhouse of Golden Pond, hosted by Jeanne Tondiglia, who resides there, daughter Debbie Davison, and nieces Diane Harris and Marybeth Lillick. The event was catered by Guido’s.



Guests were Holly Harris Linton (Gabriel), and daughters Lucy, Darcy and Gracie, visiting from Sweden, Lisa (Chris) Quay of Norton, Matt (Kathey) and Annie Coates of Bradenton, Fla., Joe (JoAnn) Coates of Aliquippa, Pa., Courtney (Jared) Riley, Emme and Jason Treadway of Avon Lake, Brooke, John, Leah and Quinn of Johnston, husband Kevin was unable to attend, Marybeth (Kent) and son Matt Lillick of Twin Lakes, Diane (Gordy) Harris of Rootstown, David (Kellie) Harris of Rootstown, Rick (Karen) and Jessica Petrone, Mark (Linda) Petrella and Marilyn (Tondiglia) Meville of Ravenna, Dean (Debi) and Samantha Tondiglia of Ravenna, Joe (Brittney) Coates of Akron, and Amy (Cory) Callahan of Chantilly, Va.



The hit of the evening was the appearance of Santa Claus (aka Dick Bilotto), who had a bag full of gifts for all the little ones.



Many photos were taken, a lot of food was eaten, and much catching up and good cheers were enjoyed by all.



Happy, healthy New Year everyone!



