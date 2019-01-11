Don Riffle, first vice commander of Loudonville American Legion Post 257, presents a check for $9,848.58 to Loudonville Assistant Fire Chief Joe Kiefer (left) and Chief Mike Carey, bringing to nearly $80,000 the amount donated by the Legion to the fire department over the past eight years. The department has used this money to purchase personal protective equipment for firefighters, including self-contained breathing apparatus, turn-out gear, thermal imaging devices and swift water rescue suits. Chief Carey said it costs approximately $8,000 per firefighter to purchase necessary protective equipment for entering burning structures. He extended thanks in behalf of the entire fire department for their continued support.



Submitted photo