Editor’s note: The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.



This month’s question: What would you do on a snow day?



Jada Reynolds



Grade 3



Reagan Elementary



Yay! I have no school today because it is a snow day with a lot of snow on the ground. I see it is very slippery. So I go outside and have a snowball fight with my brother. After that I would make a snowman. When I go inside I have hot chocolate with marshmellows. I get sleepy and take a nap. In my dreams I get to see the sweet reindeer.



Alex Smelko



Grade 3



Reagan Elementary



I will play my PS4 pro and play Fortnite! Then I will go downstairs and eat. Then me and my mom will go to soccer practice. Then I'll go home and play some Fortnite. After I will go to sleep. Then I will watch some Youtube and watch scary videos. Then I will watch a scary movie with my mom. Then I will go back to sleep.



Aaron Mills



Grade 3



Mapleton Elementary



On my snow day I will wake up early. I will put on my winter clothes. I would make a giant snow ball outside. I will throw it at my sisters window, and wake her up. Next I will make a snow man and a snow fort. I will have a snow ball fight with my sister. Last, I will go inside and drink hot cocoa. There are what I will do on my snow day.



Allison Sellars



Grade 3



Mapleton Elementary



These are the things I like to do on a snowday. I would love to throw snow down my brothers shirt. Then once I'm done then I will watch TV. Then I will go back outside and catch snow on my tounge. Then I will run in the snow. When I'm done I will make snow angels. After that, me and my family will go ice skating. When we're done, me and my brother will build a snowman but he will have to change first because I threw snow down his shirt. Last but not least I will have a snowball fight. Those are the things I like to do on a snowday.



Rachel Alkire



Grade 3



Mapleton Elementary



This is the stuff I would do on a snow day. I would have fun with my grandmother. I'd play with my dog, Chaos, in the snow. When my parents had lit the fireplace, I would sit down and read. Then i'll go sledding with my dad. Last year I went sledding with my dad and I faceplanted into a tree and had dirt on my face! My dad posted in on facebook! When I would go inside, I would go on my phone a drink hot cocoa. Once I was done with my hot cocoa, I would have a catnap on the couch while watching Christmas Vacation. It would be the best day of my life!



Aiden Colburn



Grade 3



Crestview Elementary School



There are many things I would do on a snow day. First, I would bulid a snowman to decorate my yard. Next, I would bulid a snow fort to hide from my brother. Then, I would have a snow ball fight with my brother to get along better with him. Also, I woul drink hot cocoa to warm up. Lastly, I would watch a Christmas movie to spend time with my family. That what i'd do to spend my time on a snow day.



Vincent Peterman



Grade 3



Crestview Elementary School



I would wake up because my sister would want milk. I would get her some milk and cereal and I would get myself some Honey Combs. Then my brother Zach would get some Fruity Pebbles. Last, my dad would wake up and he would get some coffee. My dad would tell me to feed and water Wally my dog and he would tell Zack to take him outside. Then my dad will make mushroom pizza for lunch. Then me and my brother would have played video games on the PS4. Then my mom will come home and make some good pasta.



Simara Fannin



Grade 2



New London Elementary School



I will spend my snow day having snowball fights with my brother. So my brother will chase me around the yard I will throw a snowball at him. To keep my brother from going inside and playing his video game I keep hitting him with snowballs! I go on ice, slip and slide, and hit him with a snowball again! I smash him with a snowball one then another. I keep on hitting him then we lay in the snow together. That's why snow days are the greatest.



Madexx Griffith



Grade 2



New London Elementary School



The perfect thing about a snow day IS because we get to stay home from school. We can build a snowman with snowballs, a scarf, carrots, buttons, and sticks. We can create snow angels by laying on the ground with putting your arms side up and legs side down and turn them around. We can play snowball fight by making snowballs and throwing them. That's why I enjoy snow days and having fun and playing with friends and family and merry christmas to all.



Nathan Callahan



Grade 5



Taft Intermediate School



What I would do if it was a snow day is go play in the snow. I would also maybe play on my PS4 and I would play Fortnite. I am also going to drink hot cocoa and go on my trampoline and play with my brother. I would go to my friend's house and do homework if I get bored and go in the snow and build a fort in the snow. I would also build a really big snowman and make snowballs and have a snowball fight. Also I would watch Netflix, Youtube, Twitch and many other things. I would also play board games and do many different puzzles. I would also play tag in the snow or inside and also play hide-and-seek in the snow and inside and maybe take a nap and maybe go shopping for everyone. Also get new things like boots, shirts, shoes, pants, hats and socks.



Tenley Slone



Grade 2



Ashland Christian School



Today is a snow day and I am going to play with my brother. It is called "Follow the dogs foot prints." We follow the dog's foot prints. It's difficult to do. My brother, dad, and I build a snowman and my brother like to throw snowballs. Then we like to watch videos. The videos we watch are "Maggie and Bianca Fashion Friends," and "Beyblades." This is a story about what I would do on a snow day.



Jake Kline



Grade 4



C.E. Budd School



The first thing I do is see if my neighbors have school and if they don't I'll ask them if they want to go sledding. When we get to the hill we had an awesome plan. The plan was to build a ramp out of snow. We used my sled to pack the snow to the right size. Then we had a snowball fight. When we finished they came to my house. After we took our gear off we sat by the heater. My mom was nice and made us all hot chocolate. We had the best snow day ever.