When it comes to the annual Mohican Winter Hike, the colder and snowier, the better.



Now in its 14th year, the hike's best turnouts have occurred during years when the Mohican State Park is covered in a white blanket and the mud is at bay, according to David Yanchunas, president of the Mohican Trails Club.



"There's a lot of people in the winter who go down to the Class A camground and just park there, and if nothing else, just walk through the park, through the campground," Yanchunas said. "It's a real nice time of year, especially if it gets real cold and you get a lot of snow."



Nature lovers can come out on Sunday for Mohican Winter Hike, which is held in conjunction with Loudonville's weekend-long Winterfest event. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. and the hiking begins at 10 a.m.



The yearly Mohican Winter Hikes always start and end at the commissary at Mohican State Park's Class A campground, just south of Loudonville on Ohio 3.



At the commissary, hikers are given refreshments such as soup, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies following the hikes.



Younger children can participate in a 1 mile hike, which sticks close to the campground.



More experienced hikers can choose between 5K and 10K routes or an interpretive hike. Trails run from moderate to difficult.



The 5K will include a jaunt by an old quarry, Yanchunas said.



"We have somebody that leads the hike," Yanchunas said. "And there are some pretty fast people. So they could be through in two-and-a-half to three hours with the 10K. And then there's some people who stop and take pictures and things like that. And that might be four hours. But I would say, with the 5K, it takes about two hours.



Every Wednesday, the Mohican Trails Club takes a hike through the park. This week, the club traveled the 5K trail, taking along a chainsaw in case the members found any trees blocking the path.



The Mohican Trails Club was developed to provide volunteer hiking trail maintenance, trail restoration and trail improvements within the Mohican State Park and Mohican Memorial Forest.



The Mohican Trails Club has about 20 active members and up to 35 on the email list, Yanchunas said.



"The club enjoys putting this hike on," Yanchunas said. "We have good participation from club members. It's real nice, you meet some nice people."