Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna is launching a new teen writers’ group for any interested teens in grades six through 12.



This creative writing group will meet monthly to practice different writing skills. A different writing prompt will be presented at each meeting. Teens will also have the opportunity to expand their work, or share their work with other teens. This new group will first meet at 4 p.m. Monday.



No registration is required. For more information, contact the Reference Department at 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



Reed Memorial Library is located at 167 E. Main St. Ravenna, OH 44266