MOUNT HOPE — This event just keeps getting bigger and better. Fortunately, the Mount Hope Event Center is big enough to handle the growth and provide an outstanding setting for the annual Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show.



The event takes place over three days in January, beginning Thursday, Jan. 17 (2 to 9 p.m.); Friday, Jan. 18 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.); and Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.



"The Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show is one of many highlights on our Event Center calendar and kick-starts the building’s entire year of upcoming events," said Paul Money, representative of Mount Hope Auction and Event Center. "Every January there seems to be even a bigger buzz in the area about the show."



This year is no different.



Promoter Jody Witzky of JW Promotions says the event is now considered the largest sporting and hunting and fishing show in the state of Ohio.



"We’ve got a really good show and we draw from all over the state and from Pennsylvania," Witzky said. "The whole show runs so smoothly. The facility is great, and Thurman (Mullet) and his people take great care of the place. There is adequate parking, and now they offer food in there. Folks can come down, enjoy the show and grab some dinner."



The Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show (NEOSS) was started by Wayne Miller of Kidron Sports, still a sponsor of the show, in January of 2009. JW Promotions took over ownership of the event in 2010. The show offers everything of interest to today’s hunter, angler, trapper, archer, boater and hiker.



"We’ve got it all from camo to ammo, kayaks to canoes, guns to gear, bows to bough, tackle to traps and duck calls to deer blinds," Witzky said.



The show features more than 160 vendors, as well as outfitters from the United States, Canada and Africa at the Mount Hope Event Center, located at 8076 state Route 241. Fin Feather Fur Outfitters joined the show for the first time last year, and Lifetime Predators Hunting out of Canada was another new vendor.



"This show was almost sold out when last year’s show was over," Witzky said. "The show has grown so much in the state; people know what kind of show it is and they know what to expect when they come."



Some of the seminars have been moved to the upper building to allow more room for vendors.



"There will be more vendors, related to outdoors and hunting and fishing related," Witzky said.



The NEOSS has been offering informational seminars for all sportsmen, featuring well-known speakers on hunting, fishing, land management and trapping, to name a few.



Angling experts including Ohio fishing guide Doug Stewart, bass pro Jim Vitaro, and host of the popular Buckeye Sportsman Radio Network Dan Armitage, as well as Ohio hunting personality Bill Epeards, have been presenters over the past few years. Many are expected back this year to offer their insight into the industry.



"Tony Lapratt, a really good land management person, and Fly Away Outdoors will demonstrate waterfowl tactics," Witzky said.



For more information, check out the new website: http://ohiosportsmanshow.com.