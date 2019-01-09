DOVER — The 10th Annual Masquerade Ball hosted by Personal Family Counseling Services, an OhioGuidestone Organization is set for Jan. 19, at the Union Country Club at 1000 N. Bellevue Ave. in Dover.



Each year, this themed event brings guests out for an elegant evening which raises money for PFCS programs. Those programs support families and children facing abuse, mental illness, addiction and recovery. They include Help Me Grow, Harbor House & Harbor Point Domestic Violence Shelters, Children’s Mental Health Counseling, Recovery Point-Men’s Sober Living, traditional outpatient counseling services and Psychiatry services for children and adults.



Officials said, "We are seeing more and more of a need for services each year. As a result of this we have expanded our services into the schools and into the homes of those in need. We have found that making the quality services accessible encourages individuals to engage in programs and reduces the stigma of going to an office."



The event features a 3-course sit down dinner prepared by the chef of the Country Club, music by Max Beal & Hitchcock Sound, dancing, raffles and auction baskets. The Masquerade "Selfie" booth and Champagne Bubbly Bar will return. It is a fabulous event for a great cause. Masks are sold at the door, but guests are welcome to bring their own but wearing them is not mandatory. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.



Masquerade sponsors for the event include Bargain Hunter, New Phila Elks #510, and Olympus Communications Inc. Other sponsors are; ADAMHS Board, Alban Title, Cascade Lighting, Inc., Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Dover Chemical, Dover Hydraulics, Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., L.P.A., Matthew & Lisa Ferris, Trinity Hospital Twin City, and Wendy’s. Tickets are advance sale only and can be purchased online at www.personal-family-counseling.com or call 330.343.8171 ext. 222 or 263. They are $65 for individual or $120 for a couple.



The Auxiliary Board is still accepting gift cards or themed baskets to use in the auction to further assist in raising funds for programming. Gift cards can be for restaurants, sporting events, retail stores, salons, pet centers, or any local vendor. Themed gift baskets can be put together by an agency, a group of friends, a neighborhood or any group. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available at different levels, $250, $500, $800, $1,000 and $1,500. Visit our website to explore all of your opportunities to support this great event.



Since 1970, Personal and Family Counseling Services (PFCS) has been helping individuals and families by providing counseling, support, advocacy and education, with a focus on prevention as well as treatment. Our services are available to all residents of Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.



PFCS is an affiliate organization of OhioGuidestone, a 152-year-old non-profit organization that helps families, children and individuals who face some of life’s most challenging situations including mental illness, addiction, abuse and behavioral issues. Our unique and customized programs have adapted to the evolving needs of our clients. Headquartered in Berea, Ohio, we have grown to serve 27,000 people in nine Ohio counties.