Wednesday

Jan 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM


JANUARY 9, 1959

Byesville Electric Co., 185 S. Second Street, has the new Philco "Predicta TV," which has a floating picture tube on a swivel.

JANUARY 9, 1969

Atty. David H. DeSelm has been appointed county prosecutor by Prosecutor James R. Scott.

JANUARY 9, 1979

William B. Taylor has retired from HGT Inc. Insurance Agency.

JANUARY 9, 1989

Two Cambridge High School graduates have been selected to appear in the 1989 edition of "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges." Brian P. Miller and Sherri L. Schaffer, both juniors at Walsh College in Canton, Oh.

JANUARY 9, 1999

Paul L. Kenworthy was re-elected president of the Knox Township board of trustees in their 1999 organizational meeting. Thomas Gray was re-elected vice president.

JANUARY 9, 2009

Salvation Army red kettles brought in slightly more than $45,000 during the Christmas season, according to Capt. Cathy Harrison.