JANUARY 9, 1959



Byesville Electric Co., 185 S. Second Street, has the new Philco "Predicta TV," which has a floating picture tube on a swivel.



JANUARY 9, 1969



Atty. David H. DeSelm has been appointed county prosecutor by Prosecutor James R. Scott.



JANUARY 9, 1979



William B. Taylor has retired from HGT Inc. Insurance Agency.



JANUARY 9, 1989



Two Cambridge High School graduates have been selected to appear in the 1989 edition of "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges." Brian P. Miller and Sherri L. Schaffer, both juniors at Walsh College in Canton, Oh.



JANUARY 9, 1999



Paul L. Kenworthy was re-elected president of the Knox Township board of trustees in their 1999 organizational meeting. Thomas Gray was re-elected vice president.



JANUARY 9, 2009



Salvation Army red kettles brought in slightly more than $45,000 during the Christmas season, according to Capt. Cathy Harrison.