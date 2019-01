Windham United Methodist Church, 9051 N. Main St., is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.



The all-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, coleslaw, bread and butter, homemade dessert and beverage.



Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. Carry-out orders will be available and the dinner is open to the public.